Berlin Film Festival Unveils Generation Lineup, Adds ‘Kiss the Future’ to Berlinale Special Section

The Berlin Film Festival’s youth-focused sidebar Generation 14plus is set to open with “When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before,” the anticipated next film of Sonja Heiss and und Zeevonk von Domien Huyghe.

Based on Joachim Meyerhoff’s eponymous novel, “When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before” tells the comedic and moving story of a childhood and youth spent on the grounds of a psychiatric clinic.

Meanwhile, Domien Huyghe’s moving film “Sea Sparkle” will kick off the Generation Kplus competition. The film follows 12-year-old Lena who relentlessly battles with the tides of her grief after the death of her father, which she blames on a sea monster.

The Generation selection pans 25 feature-length and 31 short films, including 40 world premieres. The Berlinale team said this year’s lineup will invite audiences on an “exploration of young perceptions of the world.”

“The films in this year’s Generation programme form a kaleidoscope of young worldviews,” said section head Sebastian Markt.

“They look at what moves the present and in doing so, open our eyes onto astounding new perspectives. They create protective private spaces, formulate clear objections, and insist on the right to fantasies. They find new cinematic forms for untold truths,” Markt continued.

Another key section of the festival, the Berlinale Special, has also added a title to its lineup: the documentary “Kiss the Future,” which chronicles the struggle of Sarajevo citizens during the Bosnian War and how the determination of Bill Carter, an aid worker, resulted in the enlistment of the world’s largest rock band, U2, to help shine a light.

Here’s a first pic of ‘Kiss the Future:”

Copyright: Kiss The Future, Bill S. Carter

Here’s the Generation lineup:

“Autobio-Pamphlet,” Ashish Avinash Bende

“Almamula,” Juan Sebastian Torales

“And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

“Cinderella,” Walt Disney, Wilfred Jackson, Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske

“Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi | with Milinka Winata, Eleven Lee, Allen Chen

“Dancing Queen,” Aurora Gossé

“Of Dreams in the Dream of Another Mirror,” Yunyi Zhu

“I Woke Up With a Dream,” Pablo Solarz

“Gaby’s Hills,” Zoé Pelchat

“George-Peterland,” Christer Wahlberg

“A Greyhound of a Girl,” Enzo d’Alò

“Delegation,” Asaf Saban

“Hito,” Stephen Lopez

“Hummingbirds,” Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras

“When a Rocket Sits on the Launch Pad,” Bohao Liu

“Incroci,” Francesca de Fusco

“Kiddo,” Zara Dwinger

“Madden,” Malin Ingrid Johansson

“Magma,” Luca Meisters

“Ma mère et moi,” Emma Branderhorst

“And Me, I’m Dancing Too,” Mohammad Valizadegan

“She – Hero,” Mira Fornay

“Mirror Mirror,” Sandulela Asanda

“Catching Birds,” Lea Marie Lembke, Simon Maria Kubiena

“Mutt,” Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

“Ramona,” Victoria Linares Villegas

“Deep Sea,” Tian Xiaopeng

“Simo,” Aziz Zoromba

“Somni,” Sonja Rohleder

“Spin & Ella,” An Vrombaut

“The Shift,” Amalie Maria Nielsen

“Sweet As,” Jub Clerc

“From the Corner of My Eyes,” Domonkos Erhardt

“Dusk,” Awa Moctar Gueye

“Pond,” Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust

“When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before,” Sonja Heiss

“We Will Not Fade Away,” Alisa Kovalenko

“Xiaohui he ta de niu,” Xinying Lao

“Now.Here,” Hao Zhao