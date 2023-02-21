Berlinale Competition Film ‘Music’ Finds U.S. Distribution With Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

“Music,” Angela Schanelec’s German drama, has been bought by Cinema Guild for North

American distribution following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Cinema Guild will release the film in theaters following its North American festival premiere later this year. The film tells the story of a a pair of wayward young people who abandon their

newborn child on a stormy night in the mountains of Greece. Taken in by a family of farmers, Jon grows up without knowing his father or mother. Years later, after a tragic accident, he is sent to prison, where he meets Iro. The two form a connection, expressed through music, that will, by turns, haunt them and uphold them the rest of their days. Freely inspired by the story of Oedipus, Schanelec’s latest is as terrifying as myth and as gentle as a folk song.

“With Music, Angela Schanelec continues to explore the profound pain that comes with being

part of a family and the beauty that allows us to continue in spite of it,” said Cinema Guild’s head

of theatrical Tom Sveen. “It’s a great privilege to share her work with audiences and we can’t

wait for fans to experience this quietly colossal achievement,” Sveen continued.

The deal was negotiated by Sveen and Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly with Egle Cepaite of

Shellac. The movie was produced by Kirill Krasovski at Faktura Film, and co-produced by François D’Artemare, Vladimir Vidić and Nataša Damnjanović. Co-producers are WDR/Arte, Les Films De L’Après-Midi and Dart Film, in association with Heretic.

Schanelec’s credits include “Places in Cities,” and “Marseille” which both played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes. “The Dreamed Path” competed at Locarno, while her 2019 film “I Was at Home, But” won best director at the Berlin Film Festival.

Cinema Guild previously handled Schanelec’s work theatrically in North America, notably “I Was at Home, But…”

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Hong Sangsoo’s “Walk Up,” Helena Wittmann’s “Human Flowers of Flesh” and Laura Citarella’s “Trenque Lauquen.” Recent releases include Jacquelyn Mills’

“Geographies of Solitude,” Hong Sangsoo’s “The Novelist’s Film” and Juan Pablo Gonzalez’s “Dos

Estaciones.”