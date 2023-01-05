‘Benedetta’ Actor Virginie Efira to Receive Unifrance’s French Cinema Award

Virginie Efira, the prolific actor of “Benedetta” who emceed last year’s Cannes Film Festival, will receive the French Cinema Award during the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, a week-long showcase of French movies.

The honorary award will pay tribute to the local and international success of Efira, who was born in Belgium but has become one of France’s most popular and bankable actors. Her recent credits include Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” which played at Cannes, and Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Les enfants des autres” which competed Venice. Both movies were successful at the French box office and sold around the world. Efira has seen her career take off since working with Justine Triet for “Victoria” and “Sybil,” and Paul Verhoeven for “Elle” and “Benedetta.” She has been delivering consistently strong performances in films by some of the most exciting directors in France, from Zlotowski to Winocour, Triet, Regis Roinsard and Serge Bozon.

Efira will receive the French Cinema Award from Serge Toubiana and Hervé Michel, the heads of Unifrance, the French film and TV promotion org. The ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 12, will be attended by France’s culture minister, Rima Abdul Malak.

Previous French Cinema Award honorees include Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, the directors Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache (“Intouchables”), and producers Aton Soumache and Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”).

Unifrance will also host a press junket during the Unifrance Rendez-vous. Set to take place Jan. 14-17, the junket will bring together more than 150 French artists, including actors and filmmakers, at the posh Hotel du Collectionneur in Paris. Over 110 films will be screened during the Rendez-Vous which will kick off Jan. 11 with the world premiere of Francois Ozon’s “My Crime” starring Isabelle Huppert, Rebecca Marder and Dany Boon.