Bleecker Street Buys UFO Drama ‘Jules’ Starring Ben Kingsley

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to “Jules” from director Marc Turtletaub (“Puzzle”) and starring Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters, Jade Quon and Jane Curtin.

Written by Gavin Steckler (“Review”), “Jules” made its world premiere at this year’s Sonoma International Film Festival where it was the opening night film and won the Stolman Audience Award for Best Feature. Bleecker Street will release the film in theaters on August 11.

“Jules” follows Milton (Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls “Jules.”

However, things become complicated when two neighbors (Harris and Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life – thanks to this unlikely stranger.

The film is produced by Debbie Liebling and Andy Daly, along with Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub and Marc Turletaub who produced for Big Beach. David Bausch served as executive producer. The deal was brokered by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with Range Media Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Big Beach is represented by Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.

“Jules” joins Bleecker Street’s 2023 release slate which includes a number of highly anticipated titles including: Frances O’Connor’s recently released debut film “Emily” with Emma Mackey; Catherine Hardwicke’s “Mafia Mamma” starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci currently in theaters; Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” out May 12; Alice Troughton’s “The Lesson,” releasing theatrically July 7; and Guy Nattiv’s “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren, which is set for an August 25 theatrical release.