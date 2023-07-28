Be For Films Boards ‘The Summer With Carmen’ Ahead of Venice Days Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Be For Films has boarded “The Summer With Carmen,” Zacharias Mavroeidis’ colorful Greek comedy that’s set to world premiere at the Venice Days at the Lido.

“The Summer With Carmen” takes place at Athens’ queer beach, where 30-something Demosthenes offers to help his friend and aspiring filmmaker Nikitas in drafting an idea for his feature debut, inspired by the events surrounding a dog named Carmen. ,

Be For Films will launch sales at the Venice Film Festival. “We are very excited to bring ‘The Summer With Carmen’ to the Lido along with the producers,” said Pamela Leu at Be For Films.

“The film is dressed up with tasty humor and the actor’s performance is terrific. A beautiful queer summer bromance with friends and family relationships, a break up surrounded with deep goodwill,” Leu continued.

Mavroeidis described “The Summer With Carmen” as a “comedy about the futility of knowing thyself.” “It has a film within a film structure that constantly plays on the self-consciousness of the narrative, in a Charlie Kaufman way.”

“It’s an unapologetically out-and-proud film that spotlights the friendships between gay men, a complex and multifaceted type of relationship that rarely holds the leading part in movie narratives,” continued Mavroeidis, who co-wrote the script of “The Summer With Carmer” with first-time writer and best friend Xenofondas Chalatsis.

The film is produced by Argonauts Production and Ioanna Bolomyti at Atalante Productions SA whose credits include Thanasis Neofotistos’ “Airhostess-737” which played at Locarno, Toronto and Sundance. Bolomyti was named Producers on the Move at Cannes last year.