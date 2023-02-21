Be For Films Sells French Romance Drama ‘Lie With Me’ to U.S., More Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lie With Me,” a romance drama headlined by French stars Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo, has lured a raft of theatrical distributors at the Berlinale’s EFM.

Represented in international markets by Be For Films and directed by Olivier Peyon, the movie is based on Philippe Besson’s book “Arrête avec tes mensonges.” The autobiographical novel was originally published in France by Editions Julliard in 2017 and won pair of awards including the Maison de la Presse prize in 2017.

After selling several key territories earlier this year, Be For Films has now closed deals for the U.S. (Cinephobia Realising), Germany/Austria (24 Bilder), Brazil (Imovision), Poland (Tongariro), Greece (Cinobo) and Turkey (Bir Films).

“Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his hometown for the first time in many years. Once there, he meets Lucas, the son of a man he loved passionately when he was 17. Memories of this first love come rushing back to Stephane and he and Lucas embark on an impossible love affair.

“Lie With Me,” whose original title is “Arrete avec tes mensonges,” will be released by KMBO in France on Feb. 22.

The film previously sold to Canada (Axia Films Inc), Israel (New Cinema Ltd), Australia / New Zealand (Hi Gloss Entertainment), U.K./Eire (Peccadillo Pictures).

Be For Films’ EFM roster also includes İlker Çatak’s Berlinale Panorama title ‘The Teachers’ Lounge,” and Julien Carpentier’s feature debut “La vie de ma mère,” a mother-and-son dramedy starring Agnès Jaoui and William Lebghil. The company’s recent hits include Eric Gravel’s social thriller “Full Time” which sold to Music Box in the U.S.