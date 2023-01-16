Be For Films Sells Agnes Jaoui Starrer ‘La Vie de Ma Mere’ to International Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based sales company Be For Films has closed a raft of pre-sales for Julien Carpentier’s feature debut “La vie de ma mère,” a mother-and-son dramedy starring Agnès Jaoui and William Lebghil.

Now in post, the heartwarming film follows Julien, a successful 33-year-old florist whose life is turned upside down when his mother Judith, whom he hasn’t seen for two years, reappears. Mercurial and extravagant, she suffers from bipolar disorder and has recently escaped from a clinic. Pierre has only one idea in mind: Bring her back as quickly as possible so his life can get back on track. But nothing happens as he hoped for. Their unexpected reunion, as funny and explosive as it is heart-wrenching, will transform Pierre and Judith forever. Alison Wheeler and Salif Cissé complete the cast. KMBO will distribute the film in France.

“La vie de ma mere” is produced by Silex Films, the banner behind “Rose,” Aurélie Saada’s critically acclaimed feature debut with Françoise Fabian and Aure Atika.

Be For Films has pre-sold the film to Canada (Axia Films Inc), Benelux (Cinéart) and Switzerland (Frenetic Films). The company pursued sales at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and will unveil a promo reel at the European Film Market.

Be For Films’ current slate also includes “Lie With Me,” Olivier Peyon’s romance drama starring well-known French actors including Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo. The movie is based on Philippe Besson’s autobiographical novel “Arrête avec tes mensonges.”

“Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his hometown for the first time in many years. Once there, he meets Lucas, the son of a man he loved passionately when he was 17. Memories of this first love come rushing back to Stephane and he and Lucas embark on an impossible love affair.

Led by Pamela Leu, Be For Films is part of Playtime Group. The company’s recent hits include Eric Gravel’s social thriller “Full Time” which sold to Music Box in the U.S.



