‘Barbenheimer’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office as ‘Meg 2,’ ‘TMNT’ Make Strong Debuts

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third consecutive weekend with a combined £13.4 million ($17 million), per numbers from Comscore.

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” topped the charts again with £7.9 million and now has a total of £67.5 million. In second place, Universal’s “Oppenheimer” collected £5.4 million for a total of £39.1 million.

In third position, Warner Bros.’ “Meg 2: The Trench” debuted strongly with £3.7 million, while Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” was close behind in fourth place with £3.6 million.

Rounding off the top five was Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which earned £1.03 million in its fourth weekend for a total of £22.8 million.

Lionsgate’s “Joy Ride” debuted in seventh place with £389,935.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s Bollywood film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” held strongly in its second weekend with £269,507. The film continues at 71 sites with a robust site average of £3,796. On Monday, the film crossed £1 million at the box office in the territory, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.”

Coming up, Trafalgar Releasing is bringing K-pop concert film “Mamamoo: My Con the Movie” for just two dates, Aug. 9 and 12.

Aug. 10 sees the release of Ayngaran International’s much-anticipated Tamil-language film “Jailer,” Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s first film in two years.

In addition to the holdovers, there are two new wide releases competing for eyeballs over the weekend. Sony’s “Gran Turismo” starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou, and Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” featuring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Jamie Lee Curtis, are both opening across more than 300 locations.

Curzon is opening Emanuele Crialese’s 2022 Venice title “L’Immensita,” starring Penelope Cruz.

With the school holidays continuing, two more animation titles are hitting cinemas: Miracle/Dazzler’s “Katak: The Brave Beluga” and Vertigo Releasing’s “Puffin Rock.”

Bollywood aficionados are likely to flock to Zee Studio International’s “Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues,” headlined by Sunny Deol, the sequel to 2001’s biggest Indian hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

There are two notable re-releases. Other Parties Film Company is opening Bette Gordon’s landmark 1983 film “Variety,” while Park Circus is bowing the 50th anniversary 4K restoration of Bruce Lee’s 1973 classic “Enter the Dragon.”