Barbie Fever Hits U.K. With Pink Buses, Taxis and London Landmarks

The world’s best known fashion doll is bringing some of her trademark pink vibes to London ahead of the “Barbie” movie’s European premiere on Wednesday.

Warner Bros. Pictures have “pinkified” London’s iconic buses and black cabs with full wraps advertising the film, which stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll and Ryan Gosling as her on-screen boyfriend Ken, as well as displaying posters on billboards and at subway stations.

The cast of the film are also set to light up London’s landmarks in pink on Wednesday evening at 9.30pm local time following the film’s premiere in the city in what Warner and tourist body Visit London promise to be “Barbie’s best day ever.”

“’Barbie’ is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and we’re proud to be partnering with Visit London to create a unique cultural moment for the film: turning the city pink!,” said Alexandra Lewis, SVP for marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. & Ireland. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide the general public with a chance to celebrate the film’s upcoming release in such a fun way and visit iconic landmarks in what will surely be a night to remember.”

Visit London CEO Laura Citron added: “Barbie is a global icon and we’re excited to partner with the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’ to turn some of London’s iconic landmarks pink in her honour. With so much of the film shot locally at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and brought to life by a wealth of local creative talent who worked on the film, we’re proud to celebrate London’s role in what is sure to be one of the biggest films of the year.”

Watch Robbie, Gosling and co-star America Ferrera tease Barbie’s best day ever below.