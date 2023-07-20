Banijay Expands Italy Footprint by Partnering With ‘Perfect Strangers’ Producer Marco Belardi

Banijay is expanding its footprint in Italy’s scripted production arena by partnering with Greenboo Production, the shingle recently founded by “Perfect Strangers” producer Marco Belardi.

Formerly known as Bamboo Production, Greenboo was launched last year by Belardi, who formerly headed the Leone Film Group’s film and TV company Lotus Production. Besides producing “Perfect Strangers,” the megahit concept dramedy that’s been remade in a dozen countries around the world, Belardi has also spawned a steady stream of other hits such as Gabriele Muccino’s “There Is No Place Like Home,” which in 2018 pulled in more than $10 million locally and has been spun off recently into a successful TV series for Sky. They also have high-end series “Lions of Sicily” coming up for Disney and a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

“Greenboo is a promising new venture, which, thanks to the experience of its founder, Marco, has already launched numerous high-profile projects with great writing and directing talent attached,” said Paolo Bassetti, president and country manager of Banijay Italia Holding in a statement. “For us at Banijay Italia Holding, partnering with this rising force represents a significant stride to expand our industry position in scripted, feature films and cinema.”

Added Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti: “This collaboration will allow Greenboo to tap into the expertise of our labels and teams across the world, maximising their creative potential, and building our library of local language content, as well as amplifying our position as a significant partner for talent, broadcasters and platforms internationally.”

“I’m immensely proud that a powerhouse like Banijay is investing in a company I founded, and I thank Marco and Paolo Bassetti for the trust shown. I am sure that together, Greenboo will continue to flourish and hit even more significant milestones,” said Belardi.

Financial terms of the partnership, which does not amount to a full buyout, were not disclosed.

Last year, Banijay fully acquired high-end Italian scripted label Groenlandia, which is a co-producer on ancient Rome origins series “Romulus” for Sky and female empowerment show “The Law According to Lidia Pöet” for Netflix, as well two recently announced projects for Amazon Prime Video: “Antonia” and “No Activity.”