Booming Baltic Industries Share the Limelight in Berlin as EFM’s Countries in Focus

When a rock festival held in Tallinn in the summer of 1988 was shut down by Soviet authorities, thousands of Estonians took to the streets, waving Estonian flags and singing patriotic songs in a bold show of defiance of Soviet rule. By the festival’s final night, some 200,000 people had joined what would later be dubbed the Singing Revolution, a catalyst for the non-violent movement that swept across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in the early-‘90s and paved the way for independence.

Even under Moscow’s thumb the Baltics demanded to be heard. For decades the three small nations have drawn on their historical, cultural and economic ties to create a sum that’s bigger than its parts, a collaborative spirit that’s also energized the countries’ growing screen industries, which will share the stage as joint Countries in Focus at this year’s European Film Market.

The showcase, which is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Center of Latvia and the Lithuanian Film Center, will offer a range of events within the framework of the EFM, along with a selection of market premieres and screenings of Baltic films already making waves on the festival circuit. Twelve up-and-coming Baltic producers will also be presented to the international industry during a happy hour on Feb. 17 in the Gropius Bas.

The spotlight caps a period of steady growth for the neighboring industries, which have weathered the turbulence of global events in recent years. The Baltic nations haven’t just survived but thrived. Production across the region has been at or near record highs despite the pandemic downturn and the economic fallout from the ongoing war in Ukraine, a hopeful trend that underscores the resilience of these three small countries.

Despite a dip in domestic production after two record-setting years before the pandemic, the Latvian industry continues to punch above its weight, with a growing number of local features — such as Viesturs Kairiss’ “January,” which won the top prize last year in Tribeca’s international narrative competition — making a splash on the festival circuit. A cash rebate that can reach up to 50%, meanwhile, is helping to attract ambitious foreign productions such as the six-part historical drama series “Sisi” from Germany’s RTL, Beta and Story House Productions.

The six-part historical drama series “Sisi” was filmed in Latvia. Credit: Lukas Salna

Local TV production has gotten a boost as well from the National Film Center, which during the pandemic opened its first round of funding to support drama series. That decision was quick to bear fruit: After “Emily. Queen of the Press,” a 2021 historical drama mini-series from Riga-based Mistrus Media, was given a theatrical run last year, it went on to become the biggest domestic box-office hit of 2022. “Despite the turmoil of recent years, Latvian cinema has managed to overcome the crisis,” says film center director Dita Rietuma.

With the help of an efficient 30% cash rebate, Lithuania has lured a steady stream of foreign productions in recent years, among them HBO’s Emmy-winning “Chernobyl” and a host of Netflix titles, including “Stranger Things,” the U.K.-Sweden detective drama “Young Wallander” and the Swedish crime series “Clark.”

Kestutis Drazdauskas, who runs the production company Artbox and is chairman of the board of the Independent Producers Assn. of Lithuania, described 2022 as “probably the busiest year ever” for the local biz. Last year the incentive scheme supported a record 85 domestic and foreign productions and co-productions, with total spend reaching €60 million ($65.2 million) — also a record. Meanwhile, plans to build more sound stages at the Vilnius-based Baltic Film and Creative Tech Cluster are “becoming pretty concrete,” says Drazdauskas, which would go a long way toward boosting the capacity for the local biz.

Lithuania’s “Troll Farm” will be taking part in the Berlinale Series Selects Market during EFM. Courtesy of Dansu Films/Rokas Morkūnas

The red-hot market might be slowly cooling down, says Gabija Siurbytė, of leading production outfit Dansu Films, who will be taking part in the Berlinale Series Selects Market during EFM with the five-episode series “Troll Farm,” Lithuania’s first high-end drama. “After several years of boom, you have a little bit of silence,” she says. “The last 4-5 years, we worked without any breaks. It’s nice to take a breather.”

Across the border in Estonia, film commissioner Nele Paves calls 2022 “our biggest and busiest year to date,” with the Baltic nation’s 30% cash rebate supporting 18 domestic and international projects, including director Evan Katz’s action-horror title “Azrael,” featuring “Ready or Not” and “Scream 6” star Samara Weaving. Last year the Estonian rebate paid out a record €5.4 million ($5.9 million), nearly double the previous year’s mark.

“There’s constant production going on because of the cash rebate system, which works very effectively. It’s very secure and very quick and transparent. That gives us a very good advantage for us to be attractive to the international market,” says Riina Sildos, of Estonian production outfit Amrion Oü, which wrapped production last year on the eight-part drama series “Estonia” (pictured, top), repped globally by Beta Film.

The industry nevertheless faced “tough times” in 2022, she says, as production continued at record levels despite soaring prices. “It was quite a struggle,” she says, with companies locked into previous agreements that didn’t necessarily reflect the changing economic landscape.

Lithuanian docmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius was killed while filming “Mariupolis 2” in Ukraine. Courtesy of The Match Factory

For countries collectively born from the rubble of the former Soviet Union, the war in Ukraine has hit home in more ways than one. Lithuanian filmmaker and anthropologist Mantas Kvedaravičius was killed on April 2 while filming the documentary “Mariupolis 2” in the besieged city of Mariupol, where he was taken captive and shot by Russian soldiers. Many Baltic citizens remember their own independence struggle against Moscow three decades ago, and Russia’s outsized influence has long loomed over its smaller neighbors — what “January” director Kairiss describes as “Putin’s soft occupation.”

The war’s economic toll across Europe, as well as the long tail of the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the global supply chain, has pushed inflation in many countries to staggering highs, but especially so in this pocket of Northeastern Europe: After Hungary, which claimed the highest inflation rate on the continent last year, prices are rising fastest in the three Baltic nations.

Producer Alise Gelze, of Riga-based production company White Picture, whose credits include 2019 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player “Oleg,” fears that a successful business model built on collaboration will be undone in the face of mounting economic uncertainty.

“Before COVID, everybody started to co-produce like crazy. But now the capacity of the [European] funds is up to the limit in all countries,” she says. “The funds have become more and more selective, and it’s very hard to break that line if you come from a smaller country. It’s more risky for them. We don’t really have names in the Baltics which have broke through.”

The region’s burgeoning industries can nevertheless point to a long history of cooperation and collaboration to help them weather the storm. “Partners matter,” says Estonian Film Institute director Edith Sepp, pointing to how the war in Ukraine has “strengthened the bonds and affirmed that we are on the right path when it comes to the film industry.

“Good relationships are crucial on the international stage, but also important for local visibility,” she continues. “By doing good and strong films in the region, we actually contribute to our regional security and spread our common messages around the world.”