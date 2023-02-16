Top Baltic Producers Bring Their Buzz Titles to EFM

When the European Film Market kicks off in Berlin on Feb. 16, the three Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will share the stage as the EFM’s joint Countries in Focus. The showcase, which is supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Center of Latvia and the Lithuanian Film Center, will offer a range of events within the framework of the EFM, along with a selection of market premieres and screenings of Baltic films already making waves on the festival circuit. Twelve up-and-coming Baltic producers will also be presented to the international industry during a happy hour on Feb. 17 in the Gropius Bas.

Here’s a selection of Baltic buzz titles that the region’s top producers will be taking to Berlin:

Last Sentinel (pictured, top)

Director: Tanel Toom

Producers: Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Jörg Bundschuh, Pippa Cross, Matthew James Wilkinson

Kate Bosworth stars in this sci-fi thriller from acclaimed Estonian director Tanel Toom (“Truth and Justice”) set on a war-ravaged Earth where simmering tensions threaten to boil over for four soldiers stationed on a remote military base.

Sales: Altitude

Troll Farm

Creators: Domantė Urmonaitė, Martynas Mendelis, Gabija Siurbytė, Ernestas Jankauskas Showrunner: Gabija Siurbytė

Director: Ernestas Jankauskas

Producer: Gabija Siurbytė

A Berlinale Series Market Selects entry, Lithuania’s first high-end drama turns on a corporate diva who struggles to clear her name after being wrongly fired, while slowly embracing the dark side of revenge.

Sales: Dansu Films

Blue Blood

Director: Juris Kursietis

Producers: White Picture, Stellar Film, Asterisk*

The follow-up to Kursietis’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player “Oleg” is the story of a successful couple whose comfortable life is turned upside-down when the husband is implicated in a massive corruption scandal.

Sales: N/A

Eastern Front

Directors: Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Producers: Natalia Manskaia, Nataliia Khazan

Premiering in the Berlinale’s competitive Encounters strand, this timely documentary follows six months in the lives of a group of young Ukrainian men who volunteered to join the first aid battalion on the war’s frontline after the Russian invasion.

Sales: Deckert Distribution

The Book of Everything

Director: Ineke Houtman

Producer: Fatt Productions

Based on the bestselling book by Dutch author Guus Kuijer, the first co-production between the Netherlands and Latvia revolves around a 9-year-old boy who’s able to see things no one else can.

Sales: Nine Film

“The Book of Everything” is based on the bestselling book by Dutch author Guus Kuijer. Courtesy of White Picture

A Greyhound of a Girl

Director: Enzo d’Alò

Producers: Paul Thiltges Distributions, Aliante, JAM Media, GOAG Prod, Rija Films, Amrion, Fish Blowing Bubbles, GOAG Production

Featuring voice work from Irish actors Brendan Gleeson and Sharon Horgan, this animated adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s children’s book about a 12-year-old girl and her beloved, joke-cracking grandmother premieres in the Berlinale’s GenerationKplus strand.

Sales: GFM Animation

Lioness

Director: Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Producer: Ivo Felt

The director behind 2018 Estonian Oscar entry “Take It or Leave It” returns with the story of a rebellious 15-year-old girl who goes missing, leaving her distraught mother to wonder whether madness offers her a better chance for reconciliation than sanity.

Sales: N/A

Remember to Blink

Director: Austėja Urbaitė

Producer: Živilė Gallego

Set in the French countryside, Urbaitė’s first feature follows a couple who adopt two Lithuanian children, only to find trouble brewing when cultural differences, jealousy and shifting power dynamics arise with the bilingual student they hire as a translator.

Sales: N/A

Parade

Director: Titas Laucius

Producer: Klementina Remeikaite

Fresh off its Tallinn Black Nights premiere, Laucius’ dramedy follows a woman whose ex-husband asks to have their marriage annulled by the Catholic Church — 26 years after their divorce.

Sales: Afterschool Production

Titas Laucius’ dramedy “Parade” premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Courtesy of Lithuanian Film Center

Poet

Directors: Giedrius Tamoševičius, Vytautas V. Landsbergis

Producers: Vytautas V. Landsbergis, Uljana Kim

The veteran docmaker and co-writer of “Mr. Landsbergis,” Sergei Loznitsa’s IDFA prize-winning doc about his father, Landsbergis’s latest follows a Lithuanian poet who was ostracized for his anti-Soviet literature and then recruited as a double agent.

Sales: N/A

Wanderers

Director: Šarūnas Bartas

Producers: Studija Kinema, KinoElektron

The Lithuanian director’s follow-up to Cannes 2020 selection “In the Dark” tells the story of a woman who abandoned her family long ago, only to return to her village when her grandmother falls gravely ill — a farewell that convinces her to set out on a dangerous journey to find her lost father.

Sales: N/A

The Black Hole

Director: Moonika Siimets

Producer: Riina Sildos

Three comically absurd tales revolving around a series of mysterious events anchor this Estonian feature about modern life when people are in moral decline and have lost the ability to connect with each other.

Sales: N/A

Flow

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Producers: Matīss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman

Annecy prize winner Zilbalodis (“Away”) returns with this animated feature set after a flood wreaks havoc on the world, forcing a stubborn cat to share a small boat — and get along — with a group of other animals.

Sales: N/A