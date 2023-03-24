Autlook Scores Multiple Sales on CPH:DOX Titles, and ‘A Compassionate Spy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Documentary specialist Autlook Filmsales closed a raft of sales at a vibrant market during the Copenhagen documentary festival CPH:DOX.

“Subject,” directed by Camilla Hall and Jennifer Tiexiera, got picked up by Sweden’s SVT, Denmark’s DR, Norway’s NRK, Norway’s VGTV, The Netherlands’ VPRO, Israel’s Yes Doc, and Madman for Australia and New Zealand. Dogwoof released the film early this month in the U.K.

“Subject” is an examination of the relationship between nonfiction filmmakers and their subjects. It raises important ethical questions during a golden of age for documentaries, when docs are screened by millions of viewers. The film re-visits protagonists of some of the most viewed documentaries of today – “The Staircase,” “The Square,” “Hoop Dreams,” “The Wolfpack” and “Capturing the Friedmans.”

Australia and New Zealand distribution powerhouse Madman Entertainment and Spanish broadcaster Movistar have acquired “The Corridors of Power,” a documentary and upcoming eight-part series. Oscar nominated director Dror Moreh (“The Gatekeepers”) returns with an examination of U.S. foreign policy of the past 40 years in this striking work filled with the insights of more than 50 political heavyweights, including Henry Kissinger, Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice. “The Corridors of Power” was commissioned by Showtime, BBC, BR, SWR, ARTE, Canal+, VPRO, DR, NRK, KAN and VRT.

Autlook also closed several deals for Steve James’ (“Abacus,” “Hoop Dreams”) latest documentary “A Compassionate Spy,” presented by Participant, which kicked off at the Venice Film Festival and Telluride in Fall. Madman picked up all rights for Australia and New Zealand, while major European broadcasters Movistar (Spain), VPRO (Netherlands), SVT (Sweden) and YES (Israel) also came on board. All rights for Indonesia went to Falcon.

The North American theatrical release will be handled by Magnolia, as announced earlier this year during the European Film Market in Berlin.

Rated five stars out of five by The Guardian, the film is a real-life spy story about Manhattan Project physicist Ted Hall, who provided nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union, fearing that a U.S. post-war monopoly of such a powerful weapon could lead to nuclear catastrophe. Told through the perspective of his wife Joan, who protected his secret for over 50 years, “A Compassionate Spy” reveals the twists and turns of this real-life spy story, its profound impact on nuclear history, and the couple’s remarkable love and life together during more than 50 years of marriage.

“A Compassionate Spy” is presented by Participant and is a Mitten Media and Kartemquin Films production produced by Mark Mitten, Dave Lindorff and James. Executive producers are Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Tim Horsburgh and Gordon Quinn.