Asacha Media Group’s Kabo Family Inks Strategic Deal with ‘Jappeloup’ Filmmaker Christian Duguay (EXCLUSIVE)

Kabo Family, the production banner owned by the fast-expanding Asacha Media Group, has signed a strategic deal with Christian Duguay, the prominent Canadian filmmaker of “Jappeloup” and “Coco Chanel.”

Under the pact, Kabo and Duguay’s CD Films France will collaborate on the development and production of TV series aimed at traditional television groups and platforms.

The partnership underscores Kabo Family’s ambition to ramp up its presence in the upscale scripted space. Duguay’s latest film “Tempete,” an uplifting drama with Melanie Laurent, Pio Marmai and Carmen Kassovitz, is currently playing in theaters. Besides “Jappeloup,” Dugay’s best known film credits include “Un Sac de Billes” and “Belle et Sebastien.” The helmer was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards three times, for “Joan of Arc,” “Hitler: The Rise of Evil” and the TV movie “Coco Chanel.”

Asacha Media Group is also the shareholder of Srab Films, the production banner of Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” and Alice Diop’s Venice prizewinning “Saint Omer.” Diop’s movie is France’s Oscar entry and has been shortlisted in the international feature film race.

Asacha was founded in 2020 by Gaspard de Chavagnac, ex-Zodiak Media France CEO, Marina Williams, Endemol Shine Group’s former COO, and Marc-Antoine d’Halluin, former MBC CEO.