European Road Movie ‘Arthur & Diana’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Toronto Premiere, Square Eyes Handles Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Sara Summa’s European road movie “Arthur & Diana,” which will make its world premiere in the Discovery section of Toronto Film Festival, has been picked up for world sales by Vienna-based Square Eyes. The film is debuting its trailer with Variety.

The film centers on siblings Arthur and Diana. Together with Diana’s two-year-old son, they leave Berlin for Paris for a short, relaxed trip for the required annual safety inspection of their rusty old Renault. But the journey will turn out not so relaxed, the direction not Paris, and whether the car will get to its destination is all too questionable.

Summa said: “‘Arthur & Diana’ is a very significant film for me personally, because it is an autofictional experiment in which my two-year-old son, my brother, and I play the protagonists of this purely fictional road movie. With this second feature I wanted to convey some joie de vivre and share my love for cinema, and I saw it as a renewed opportunity to be as artistically free as possible.”

Wouter Jansen at Square Eyes said: “‘Arthur & Diana’ is a film that is nostalgic, comedic, playful, chaotic but at the same time very deliberate. When we first watched it, it felt like a breath of fresh air and proof that Sara is a director to keep an eye on.”

The cast includes Robin Summa, Sara Summa, Lupo Piero Summa, Livia Antonelli, Claire Loiseau, Benjamin Schwinn and Ugo Fiore. Ben Roessler composed the score, and the film was shot by Faraz Fesharaki, who follows his work on Alexandre Koberidze’s “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

The producers are Cecilia Trautvetter, Lisa Roling and Sara Summa.

Summa’s debut “The Last to See Them” screened in the Berlinale’s Forum program in 2019.