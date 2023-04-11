Anthony Hopkins Plays Sigmund Freud in ‘Freud’s Last Session,’ First Look Revealed

“Freud’s Last Session,” which stars Anthony Hopkins as Sigmund Freud and Matthew Goode as author C. S. Lewis, is in its final stages of filming in Ireland.

“Freud’s Last Session” is set on the eve of the Second World War, when at the end of his life, Freud (Hopkins) invites “The Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis (Goode) to debate the existence of God. Interweaving past, present and fantasy, the film explores Freud’s unique relationship with his daughter Anna (Liv Lisa Fries), and Lewis’ unconventional relationship with his best friend’s mother.

Sony Pictures Classics last year snapped up all rights for North America, the Middle East, Turkey, India, Eastern Europe (excluding CIS), Asia (excluding China, Korea and Japan) and Latin America and worldwide airlines. WestEnd Films, which is selling the film, has also struck deals across Australia (Sharmill Films), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Italy (Adler), Benelux (Just Entertainment), Portugal (NOS), Israel (United King) and Greece (Spentzos).

The film’s cast includes Fries (“Babylon Berlin,” “Hilde With Love”), Jodi Balfour (“The Crown,” “For All Mankind”), Stephen Campbell Moore (“The History Boys,” “Masters of the Air”), Jeremy Northam (“The Crown,” “Gosford Park”) and Orla Brady (“Star Trek: Picard,” “Rose Plays Julie”).

“Freud’s Last Session” is directed by Matthew Brown (“The Man Who Knew Infinity”) and was written by Mark St. Germain (“The God Committee”) with revisions by Brown. The project is based on the play by the same name.

The project reunites Academy award-winning production designer Luciana Arrighi (“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”) with director Brown. The two previously collaborated on “The Man Who Knew Infinity.”

Cinematographer Ben Smithard (“The Father”) who previously worked on “The Father” with Hopkins has also joined the project. Costume designer Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), BAFTA award-winning make-up designer Morna Ferguson (“The Wonder”), and Editor Paul Tothill (“Atonement”) complete the creative team.

WestEnd Films and CAA Media Finance are overseeing sales for the film. The Film is an official Irish and U.K. co-production made with support from Screen Ireland and the U.K. Global Screen Fund.

The project was financed by Media Finance Capital, LipSync Productions, M.Y.R.A. Entertainment and a group of independent financiers including 14 Sunset, Movieland Entertainment, the Solomon Directive, the Travelling Picture Show and Lipper/Daly Entertainment.