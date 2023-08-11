Anthony Hopkins Holocaust Drama ‘One Life’ Sets European Premiere at BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

James Hawes‘ Holocaust drama “One Life” will be the American Express Gala at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

The film tells the true story of Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to WWII, rescued 669 children from the Nazis. Fifty years later, in 1988, Winton is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to bring to safety in England. It’s not until a live television show “That’s Life” surprises him with the surviving children – now adults – seated all around him that he can finally make peace with the loss he had carried for five decades.

The cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Lena Olin, Romola Garai, Alex Sharp, Marthe Keller, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham-Carter.

Hawes said: “This film pretty much begins and ends in London and says so much about the people of this city, its heart and its history. So it feels right that we have our U.K. launch at the BFI London Film Festival.”

The film will receive its European premiere on Oct. 12 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

CASTING

Kat Ronney (“The Royal Mob”), David Carlyle (“It’s A Sin”), Lorn Macdonald (“Bridgerton”) and Danny Ashok (“Dodger”) have joined Ashley Storrie in “Dinosaur,” a BBC comedy from “Fleabag” producers Two Brothers Pictures. Sally Howitt (“River City”), Greg Hemphill (“Still Game”), Sabrina Sandhu (“The Syndicate”), Ben Rufus Green (“The Cockfields”), Jim Kitson (“King Gary”), Sanjeev Kohli (“Stonehouse”) and Kate Dickie (“Game of Thrones”) join series in supporting roles.

Filming has commenced on the series which is created by Matilda Curtis and Storrie. It follows Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s, who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. However, when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honour, Nina is floored. Forced to reconcile with her sister’s impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means, leading to a surprising journey of self-discovery.

“Dinosaur” (6 x 30′) is a Two Brothers Pictures production for BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland in partnership with All3Media International.

ACQUISITION

The BBC has acquired Season 2 of hit Australian comedy series “Colin from Accounts.” Patrick Brammall (“Offspring”) and Harriet Dyer (“The Invisible Man”) will return to write, star and executive produce the series which will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. It will be produced by Easy Tiger Productions (“Jack Irish”). The series is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season 1 launched on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in April to an average audience of 2.2 million. It centred on Ashley and Gordon, two complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

HOSTS

Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic will host World of Wonder‘s “Drag Race Germany” and will be in charge of guiding the contestants who seek to take the crown and become Germany’s next drag superstar. The panel is completed by Dianne Brill who is a regular judge in all episodes. The show is the first German version of the Emmy-winning show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” In this show, drag queens from all over Germany, Austria and Switzerland will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion and comedy.

The first episode will be available to stream in the U.K. and globally on WOW Presents Plus (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland where it will air on Paramount+) from Sept. 5. The series will also be available on Paramount+ in the U.S. at a later date.