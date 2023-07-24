Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter, Johnny Flynn’s TIFF Holocaust Drama ‘One Life’: First Images Unveiled

See-Saw Films has unveiled first look images for James Hawes’ “One Life,” which will receive its world premiere as a TIFF special presentation in September.

Written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake, the film is based on the book, “If it’s not impossible… The life of Sir Nicholas Winton” by Barbara Winton.

It tells the true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London banker who, on the eve of World War II, saved 669 children from the Nazis – more than the number of children who survived the Holocaust in Czechoslovakia. With war fast approaching, Winton visited a recently annexed Prague and witnessed first-hand Jewish refugee families with little to no shelter and food. He immediately realized it was a race against time to see how many children he and his friends could rescue before time ran out. Fifty years later, in 1988, Winton is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to bring to safety in England. It’s not until a live television show “That’s Life” surprises him with the surviving children – now adults – seated all around him that he can finally make peace with the loss he had carried for five decades.

“One Life” – Helena Bonham-Carter See-Saw Films

Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn both play Nicholas Winton at different stages of his life. Helena Bonham-Carter plays Winton’s mother, Babi. The cast also includes Jonathan Pryce, Lena Olin, Romola Garai and Alex Sharp.

The film is a Warner Bros. Pictures, BBC Film and MBK Productions presentation in association with Cross City Films, Filmnation Entertainment and Lipsync and is a See-Saw Films Production.

Johnny Flynn – “One Life” See-Saw Films

See-Saw’s films include the Oscar and BAFTA-winning “The Power Of The Dog” and “The King’s Speech.” Recent film projects include “The Son,” “The Stranger” and “Operation Mincemeat.” Upcoming film projects include Garth Davis’ “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre; Kitty Green’s “The Royal Hotel,” starring Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving and Toby Wallace and David Michôd’s “Wizards!,” starring Pete Davidson, Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Franz Rogowski.

TIFF takes place Sept. 7-17.



