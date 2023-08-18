Utopia Buys U.S. Rights to ‘Another Body,’ SXSW Prizewinning Documentary About Threat of Deepfake Pornography (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Another Body,” the SXSW Special Jury Award-winning documentary exploring the growing threat of online deepfake pornography.

“Another Body,” which is presented by the Oscar-winning Impact Partners, tells the story of a college student’s search for answers and justice after she discovers deepfake pornography of herself circulating online. The film marks the feature debut of Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn, who also produced alongside Elizabeth Woodward at U.S.-based banner Willa. The doc will also be released by Willa via its newly launched distribution division focusing on impact content.

Utopia and Willa are planning a theatrical run this fall in New York, Los Angeles and across key markets in the U.S., with a day-and-date roll out on digital streaming platforms. The release will include events with special guests and Q&As, and a network of audience engagement partners. Woodward previously produced Dina Amer’s Venice premiering film “You Resemble Me” and spearheaded the U.S. release — along with Amer and exec producers such as Spike Lee, Spike Jonze, Riz Ahmed and Alma Har’el — and were able to book it in over 80 screens across the country.

Supported by Sundance Catalyst, “Another Body” also won the IDA Enterprise Award for journalistic practice. The film has struck a chord in the festival circuit for its way of tackling online gendered violence and the effects of artificial intelligence on society through a true-crime story with an emotional core.

Compton and Hamlyn said they are “fired up by the innovative, filmmaker-focused approach to distribution that both Utopia and Willa are pioneering. Their vision, energy and commitment to bringing daring, artful movies into the world feels urgently needed in a moment where documentary distribution pathways are rapidly shrinking.”

Kyle Greenberg, Utopia’s head of marketing and distribution, said: “Utopia looks forward to collaborating with Willa on a film that exposes the bone-chilling implications of AI in ongoing debates about online identity and gender autonomy. Bringing this timely subject to theaters through this unique partnership will disturb, infuriate and motivate audiences.”

“‘Another Body’ is a timely, compelling, horrifying documentary that dives deep into the world of deepfakes. The film unravels an incredible true story of investigation that highlights the unstoppable power of women to overcome shame and silencing to share their stories,” Woodward said. She added that Utopia’s “release will innovate and really get people talking about this critical problem that is exploding in scale.”

Alongside production, the filmmakers have established #MyImageMyChoice, an impact campaign that amplifies the voices of intimate image abuse survivors. The initiative has gone on to become a leading voice in the field of online gendered violence, working with global press, government bodies, tech companies and NGOs. The deal was negotiated by the filmmakers directly with Utopia and Willa.