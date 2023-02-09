Anonymous Content, Boat Rocker Team on Thriller Documentary by Jesse Moss, Tony Gerber

Anonymous Content and Boat Rocker have partnered to co-finance and co-sell an untitled political thriller feature documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jesse Moss (“Boys State”) and Tony Gerber (“The Notorious Mr. Bout”).

Produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, the project was shot over the course of two days last month in Washington, D.C.

While details on the project are being kept under wraps, Moss teased it as a “an utterly unique story that is equal parts political thriller, dystopian science fiction and intimate cinema vérité.”

“It expands the form of non-fiction filmmaking in exciting ways and is of enormous significance to our political future. We can’t wait to share it,” Moss continued.

Moss and Gerber previously co-directed “Full Battle Rattle,” a critically acclaimed film about life inside the U.S. Army’s Iraq simulation in the California desert. Moss’s credits also include “Boys State” which won a Primetime Emmy Award and Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize, among other laurels. Gerber, meanwhile, won a PGA award for the documentary “Jane” and two Emmy awards for “Behind the Screen with John Burke.” He’s filmed, directed and written over half-a-dozen documentaries for the National Geographic Channel.

Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) will executive produce the untitled project for The Littlefield Co., along with Jon Steinberg (“Black Sails”) and Dan Shotz (“The Old Man”) for Quaker Moving Pictures.

Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, and Jay Peterson (Dear…) will executive produce for Boat Rocker, alongside Todd Lubin (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry) for Matador Content, and Dawn Olmstead and David Levine for Anonymous Content. Matador’s Jack Turner (Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields) and Mark DiCristofaro (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry) will produce the project, alongside Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw for Anonymous Content, and Moss through his Mile End Films West banner.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Anonymous Content to bring this project to life,” said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, co-chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios. “Working alongside Jesse Moss and Tony Gerber, as well as Warren Littlefield, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz fits perfectly within Boat Rocker’s ambition to produce premium documentaries with the world’s best storytellers.”

“Jesse and Tony are world class documentarians with a brilliant and unique perspective on the world around us. They have such a unique ability to immerse themselves in these ideas and concepts of our society as a whole to tell timely and significant stories with incredibly thought-provoking points of view,” said Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw.

“We are thrilled to partner with both of them as well as the team at Boat Rocker on this project and explore a moment in history in such an innovative way.”

Boat Rocker is behind a flurry of upcoming premium documentaries, including “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and “B.S. High,” which is currently in production at HBO. Both projects are produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. Gerber is represented by Curate.