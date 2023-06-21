‘Annette’ Director Leos Carax Helms Self-Portrait ‘It’s Not Me;’ Les Films du Losange Boards Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Leos Carax, whose latest film “Annette” won best director at Cannes in 2021, will shed light on his enigmatic and singular body of work in his next project “It’s Not Me.”

The self-portrait film reunites Carax with French actor Denis Lavant whom he directed in five of his most famous films, including “Boy Meets Girl,” “Bad Blood,” “Lovers on the Bridge,” and Berlinale prizewinning “Holy Motors.”

Les Films du Losange, the Paris-based company which won this year’s Berlinale Golden Bear with Nicolas Philibert’s On The Adamant, will distribute “It’s Not Me” in France, as well as represent the film in international markets. “It’s Not Me” also reteams Carax with Charles Gillibert at CG Cinema, who produced “Annette.” After world premiering at Cannes, the ambitious English language musical drama went on to win many laurels, including best director at the Cesar Awards. It also earned a Cesar nomination for Driver, and a Golden Globe nomination for Cotillard.

Described as a “free-form film” and “cut-up” by Les Films du Losange, “It’s Not Me” spans 40 years in Carax’s work life and explores its most significants chapters while questionning the evolution of the word over those decades.

Expected to come out in 2024, “It’s Not Me” is lensed by Annette Caroline Champetier, the cinematographer of “Annette” and “Holy Motors,” both of which have been praised for their visually striking style.

Arte is co-producing the film, in collaboration with Scala Films, in association with Chanel which has recently been ramping up its involvement in the film world alongside auteurs.

Here’s a first still of Carax on the set of “It’s Not Me:”