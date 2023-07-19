Meta Executive Anna Higgs Joins U.K. Talent Agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates as Managing Director

Former Meta executive and BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs has joined U.K. theater, film and television agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates as managing director.

Higgs, who will begin her role in August, will be entrusted by the Casarotto board to oversee the business and drive the strategic development and direction of the org.

Founded in 1989 and based in London, the independent global agency represents many top writers, directors, playwrights, theater creatives, literary properties and heads of departments in film, theater, TV and new media.

Higgs joins a team of more than 60 staff who work with clients including Steve McQueen, Edward Berger, Lenny Abrahamson, Nicôle Lecky, Dearbhla Walsh, Jessica Hobbs, Bisha K Ali, Johan Renck, Jack Thorne, David Hare, Lucy Kirkwood, Nia DaCosta, Kibwe Tavares, Mdhamiri Á Nkemi and Kate McCullough. The agency also oversees literary estates including Tennessee Williams and JG Ballard.

Higgs was most recently director of entertainment partnerships at Meta, with previous roles including creative director at global video channel NOWNESS and commissioner and head of digital at Film4.

Higgs has served for two years as chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, and has been central to the British Academy’s annual awards review process. She was recently re-elected to the committee for a further two years.

Jodi Shields, department head of film and TV at Casarotto Ramsay, said: “Anna is a world class creative leader with a deep and broad track record in storytelling across all platforms, formats and genres. She is uniquely placed to bring a wealth of new skills and experience to our global business. As we continue to evolve our company and culture, and grow our commercial relationships, she will bring a fresh perspective to our strategic development, all while building on our creative and organisational integrity. We are delighted to welcome Anna to our Casarotto family.”

Higgs added: “The central thread of my career has been working with the most exceptional storytellers to connect their work with audiences in myriad ways, along with a dedication to inclusion and equity at the highest strategic and operational levels across the broadest spectrum of our creative industries. One look at our client list shows that this is an ethos that is closely shared with Casarotto Ramsay & Associates – a dynamic and legendary organization that has always been known for its prestige, excellence and innovation. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the team to build on its prestigious legacy and to evolve this highly successful company for generations to come.”

Along with the appointment of a new managing director, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates has also created an advisory board.

The six inaugural appointments to the board are Abby Singer, Anthony Mestriner, Emma Trounson, Lucinda Prain, Rachel Taylor — all of whom will continue to represent their clients — and Tracy Brimm, who will continue as head of creative affairs.

Jenne Casarotto, founder and agent, said: “Giorgio and I founded the company with just two people 34 years ago and in February 2024 we celebrate 35 years. We feel overwhelmingly proud to see it thriving as an excellent creative and supportive place, which is testament to our team and to our clients. This is what makes us the standout global agency we are today. I am thrilled to celebrate some of our most established, long serving colleagues that make up the advisory board and to have someone of Anna’s experience join us to lead us into the next stage of our journey.”