Ana Maria Hermida Directs All-Star Cast in Catalyst Studios ‘Alix’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Colombian auteur Ana Maria Hermida (“The Firefly”) is directing an all-star cast in Catalyst Studios’ “Alix.”

The film introduces Cristal Aparcio (“Enfermeras”) to international audiences in the title role of Alix. Based on Hermida’s script, the film also stars Natalia Reyes (“Terminator Dark Fate”), Roberto Urbina (“Snowpiercer”), Carlos Bardem (“El Cid”) and Carolina Guerra (“Animal Kingdom”). Principal photography has begun in the jungles of Rio Claro, Colombia.

A redemptive coming-of-age tale about the discovery of inner strength and new beginnings, the film is a magic realist tale that tells the story of Conejo (Urbina), a skilled soldier, and a young girl, Alix (Aparicio), who he recruits to be a child soldier in the Colombian jungle under the command of the charismatic Ramon (Bardem). Alix, innocent and optimistic, deals with the trauma of her hard circumstances by letting her imagination journey to a magical realm.

“Alix” is produced by Lemore Syvan, along with Catalyst Studios’ Holly Levow, Paul Kampf and Mark Pennell. Colombian production services are being provided by Imaginer Films.

Hermida said: “The movie is a full Spanish-language film and the location of the shoot makes it very authentic to the nature of the material. We all understand the purpose of this movie and I love how everyone involved has connected with the script and the importance of creating awareness regarding topics such as human trafficking and child soldiers. Colombia is an inspiring country that needs healing, and I wrote this movie to honor that.”

Syvan added: “It has been a long and difficult road. I am grateful to Catalyst Studios who saw the beauty and power of the screenplay and were not afraid to share Ana Maria’s vision for it. We are lucky to have this dream cast of incredible actors who are so passionate about the story and their characters.”

Catalyst Studios is a joint venture between social entrepreneur Levow and producer Kampf’s Equitas Entertainment and Pennell of Beacon Pictures. “Alix” is the fourth film from Catalyst since it launched in May 2022. The slate, which will feature six feature films directed, produced and centered on female protagonists, includes Siri Rødnes’ “Follow Me,” starring Connie Nielsen, Michelle Saledo’s “Switch & Bait,” starring Otmara Marrero and Katie Clarkson-Hill, and Joanne Mitchell’s “Sybil.”