British Horror Label Amicus Resurrects With Anthology Film ‘In the Grip of Terror’

Iconic British horror label Amicus Productions is resurrecting with anthology film “In the Grip of Terror.”

Based at Shepperton Studios, Amicus was founded by American producers and screenwriters Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg and was active between 1962 and 1977. The outfit was mainly known for their portmanteau or anthology films featuring four or five horror shorts each, including “Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors” (1965), “Torture Garden” (1967), “The House That Dripped Blood” (1971), “Tales from the Crypt” (1972), “Asylum” (1972), “Vault of Horror” (1973) and “From Beyond the Grave” (1974). A galaxy of stars including Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Joan Collins, Donald Sutherland, Herbert Lom and Patrick Magee starred in the films.

With a central theme of medical macabre, “In the Grip of Terror” will draw inspiration from “Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “Asylum” and will spotlight four tales rooted in the works of revered authors such as H.P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce and E.F Benson. The cast will feature Laurence R. Harvey (“Human Centipede II”), Megan Tremethick (“Ghost Crew”) Jonathan Hansler (“The Devil’s Machine”) and Michael Daviot (“Revenge of Innsmouth”).

Behind the Amicus revival is its new president Lawrie Brewster — known for “The Unkindness of Ravens” (2016), “The Devil’s Machine” (2019) and “Ghost Crew” (2022) — and his business partner, writer-producer Sarah Daly of Scotland-based genre production and distribution company Hex Studios. They collaborated with the family of Amicus founder Subotsky.

“The title ‘In the Grip of Terror’ was generously shared with me by Sergei Subotsky, derived from a list of potential titles his late father, Milton Subotsky, had curated decades ago,” Brewster said. “It feels profoundly fitting that we’re expanding upon the imaginative groundwork set by such a visionary. What’s even more fascinating is that three of the four stories we’re adapting were suggested by Milton’s widow and Sergei’s mother, Dr. Fiona Subotsky.”

Brewster will serve as the overall director of “In the Grip of Terror,” but there is the likelihood of additional directors for different story segments. The filmmaker and his team are also starting a crowdfunding campaign to facilitate the initial stages of the project. Their goal is far more ambitious than just one film.

“Our aim is to re-establish Amicus Productions as a beacon of independent British horror,” Brewster said. “We’re concocting a film that captures the essence and panache that rendered the studio iconic. By emphasizing atmospheric storytelling, tangible effects and a genuine respect for the genre, our vision is to teleport audiences back to British horror’s golden epoch. This venture transcends mere studio revival— it’s a renaissance of passion, tribute to a rich legacy and a testament to indie cinema’s prowess.”