American French Film Festival, Formerly COLCOA, Sets Dates for 2023 Edition

The American French Film Festival, formerly known as COLCOA, has set the dates of its 2023 edition to Oct. 18-22.

Organized by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, the festival will host its 27th edition at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

“Created by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, this event is the largest French film festival in North America and the largest festival dedicated to French Films and TV programs in the world,” said Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem (the guild for authors, composers and publishers of music) who presides over the Franco-American Cultural Fund.

Rap-Veber said “the American French Film Festival is a wonderful symbol to embody the Franco-American friendship and a crucial moment and spotlight to promote French cinema and all its talented creators.”

A Hollywood launchpad for French movies, the festival was launched in 1996 and has hosted premieres of movies by critically acclaimed filmmakers such as Jean-Jacques Annaud, Emmanuel Mouret, Maïmouna Doucouré, Céline Devaux, Olivier Assayas and Katell Quillévéré.

A number of movies have also been picked up for U.S. distribution following their premieres at the L.A.-based festival, notably Michael Hazanavicius’ “Final Cut” (Kino Lorber), “A Family for 1640 Days” (Distrib Films US) and “The Super 8 Years” (Kino Lorber). Every year, the American French Film Festival brings together French stars and filmmakers who are on the ground to present their movies and participate in panel discussions, among other activities. Previous guests include Marion Cotillard and Omar Sy.

“Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, the American French Film festival has become a key international event for French filmmakers and talent to gain exposure amongst the film community here,” said Francois Truffart, executive producer and programmer. “Now more so than ever before, there are many opportunities for French-language films and series to find a home and an audience in the US., Truffart continued. He also said the fest provided a unique platform for international sales companies and U.S. distributions to promote their films and series at the start of the Awards Season.

Anouchka van Riel, the festival’s deputy director, said the American French Film Festival “continues to anchor all that is French cinema and TV for the U.S. film industry and moviegoers in a swath of programs that instill an appetite for French filmmaking.”

Van Riel pointed out the festival’s role in “identifying emerging talent and bringing them and their work to Los Angeles,” has been key to nurture audiences and unlock new avenues for the films with producers, distributors, and others.” The executive has also been a driving force behind the event’s free education program which allows each year 3,000 high school students to attend.

This year’s edition will expand its industry program and include more opportunities for American and French filmmakers, actors and composers to exchange ideas and best practices.