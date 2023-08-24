AMC’s Odeon Cinemas Group Confirms Suzie Welch as U.K., Ireland Managing Director

AMC’s Odeon Cinemas Group, Europe’s largest cinema operator, has confirmed the appointment of Suzie Welch as managing director for U.K. and Ireland.

Suzie Welch served as interim managing director in March this year after Carol Welch’s departure. She will now continue in the role permanently alongside her chief people officer responsibilities.

Welch joined Odeon in 2019. Prior to working at the cinema chain, she held roles at PizzaExpress, Costa Coffee and TGI Friday’s.

Odeon has also promoted of Zarah Doyle to European talent director and people director, U.K. and Ireland. She will be responsible for the group’s European strategy for talent, leadership and diversity, Equity and Inclusion alongside her existing U.K. and Ireland responsibilities.

Mark Way, president of AMC Europe and managing director ODEON Cinemas Group, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Suzie will continue in the managing director UKI role permanently alongside her responsibilities as chief people officer. Suzie is a forward-looking, innovative and agile leader and the right person to take our UKI business to the next level. Bolstered by Suzie’s permanent appointment, I have every confidence that our senior leadership team will continue to take OCG from strength to strength, delivering against our primary goal, to make movies better for our guests.”

Welch added: “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to continue to lead the UKI business alongside my responsibilities as chief people officer, which remain as important to me as ever. Since March, I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside two such strong, talented and experienced teams in the UKI senior team and the European senior people team and am excited to continue to deliver our plans for the business and our people.”

Odeon Cinemas Group operates 280 cinemas and 2,500 screens across the U.K., Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal.

