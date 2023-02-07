Amanda Seyfried Reunites With ‘Chloe’ Director Atom Egoyan to Play Tortured Opera Director in ‘Seven Veils’

“The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried has joined Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan’s “Seven Veils.”

The latest from the “Chloe” director is set to begin filming in Toronto next week. In the film, Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theater director who’s been given the daunting task of remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera “Salome.”

Haunted by dark memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after many years.

“Seven Veils” is written and directed by Egoyan, who also produces the film alongside Niv Fichman, Simone Urdl, Fraser Ash and Kevin Krikst.

“Seven Veils” is a Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts production, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films and the Canadian Opera Company. XYZ’s Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray and Nick Spicer will executive produce, alongside John Sloss of Cinetic Media, and Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures.

Seyfried recently won an Emmy for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s “The Dropout.” The actor previously collaborated with Egoyan on the film “Chloe,” in which she starred opposite Julianne Moore. She also received an Academy Award nomination in 2021 for her work in David Fincher’s “Mank.”

Egoyan said: “I first produced ‘Salome’ for the Canadian Opera Company almost 30 years ago and have been haunted by its themes. This is a project I’ve been dreaming about for years and it’s such a thrill to be reunited with Amanda after the amazing experience we had together making ‘Chloe.’”

“Seven Veils” is a reteaming of XYZ Films, IPR.VC and Rhombus Media, which earlier produced and co-financed the highly anticipated Matt Johnson film “Blackberry,” which will premiere in competition at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films for the U.S. last year.

XYZ Films co-financed “Seven Veils” and will introduce the project to buyers in Berlin. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.