‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Joins Ludovica Musumeci’s Feature Debut ‘To the Girl I Once Knew’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sherlock” star Amanda Abbington has been tapped to appear in Ludovica Musumeci debut feature, “To the Girl I Once Knew.”

The film, which Musumeci writes and directs, has also cast Amelia Eve (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and Stella Lelouch (“The Reunion”).

They will join Frances de La Tour (“Harry Potter”), Calvin Demba (“The Rig”), Rhea Norwood (“Heartstopper”) and newcomer Oriane Pick. Amy Blair is casting director.

Production is set to start this summer.

“To the Girl I Once Knew” tells the story of Gabi (played by Pick) who secretly struggles with mental illness. When her long-term boyfriend suggests moving in together, she finds her life becoming even more complicated.

“Whilst addressing the stigma of mental health struggles, ‘To the Girl I Once Knew’ will be an uplifting and touching film about acceptance,” reads the logline.

Musumeci said: “‘To the Girl I Once Knew’ has been in the works for over a year so it’s exciting to see it come together. From the incredible ensemble cast already making magic happen during the chemistry reads to our award-winning and inspiring heads of department, I can’t wait to see more of it.”

Lorenzo Levrini (“Amanda”) is director of photography. Aimee Meek (“Boiling Point”) joins as produciton designer and Siobhán Harper-Ryan (“I Hate Suzie”) as hair and make-up designer.

The film is produced by Candid Broads Productions, which was launched with the mission of inspiring and empowering women in film. As part of that mission, the company has partnered with nonprofit The Girls Network to establish a mentorship program that will see young women from disadvantaged communities invited onto the set to connect with various heads of department.

Pictured above, left to right: Amanda Abbington, Amelia Eve, Calvin Demba, Oriane Pick, Stella Lelouch