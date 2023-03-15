Alzheimer’s Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’ Scores Multiple Sales for Dogwoof Following Sundance, Berlin Bows (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi’s documentary about love, memory and Alzheimer’s disease “The Eternal Memory” has scored a slew of international sales after making a splash at Sundance and Berlin.

Dogwoof, the British sales company specialized in high-profile docs, has announced multiple deals on “Eternal Memory,” which won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize for World Documentary in January and was a recent standout at the Berlinale where it had its European bow. The hot doc is screening later this week at the CPH:DOX documentary film festival in Copenhagen.

Dogwoof partnered with MTV Documentary Films to represent “The Eternal Memory” for international sales soon after its Sundance premiere. They have now scored sales on the doc to: Edge Entertainment (Nordics); Madman (Australia and New Zealand); Sherry Media (Canada); I Wonder Pictures (Italy); BTeam Pictures (Spain); Periscoop (Benelux); Atnine Film (South Korea); Synca (Japan); LEV (Israel), and Restart (Former Yugoslavia).

“The Eternal Memory” follows veteran Chilean political journalist Augusto Góngora, who has Alzheimer’s, and his and devoted wife and carer, former Chilean culture minister Paulina Urrutia. Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory, having been responsible for that task following the Pinochet dictatorship and its systematic erasure of collective consciousness. He now turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his beloved.

Variety critic Guy Lodge in his review praised “Eternal Memory” saying that the film “Treats inexorably sad material with a lighter, more lyrical approach than most — focusing less on the day-to-day ravages of living with Alzheimer’s than on the slippery, transient concept of memory itself, as formed, held and lost both in the individual mind and a wider collective consciousness.”

“The Eternal Memory” is a Micromundo and Fabula production, directed and produced by Maite Alberdi, and produced by Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, and Rocío Jadue. It is executive produced by Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee, and Rebecca Lichtenfeld.

This project marks the second collaboration between Dogwoof and Alberdi, after they handled international sales on her previous work, Oscar-nominated doc “The Mole Agent.”