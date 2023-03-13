Álvaro Carmona Skewers Culture of Vanity in Hit Short ‘The Treatment,’ Set to Premiere New Series ‘Déjate Ver’

In Álvaro Carmona’s award-winning short, “The Treatment,” Miguel, a middle-aged man unhappy with his baldness, visits a clinic that promises to reverse his hair loss with a new remedy, but with a potentially problematic side effect.

The black comedy is a satirical critique of the vanity that is so celebrated in today’s social media-drenched society and it has struck a chord with festival goers, so far picking up 67 domestic and international awards. It’s was also one of four Spanish works shortlisted for this year’s live-action short film Oscar.

“Everything arises from trying to play with the idea of this obsession with aesthetics that has become somewhat accentuated in recent years in the modern world,” Carmona tells Variety.

The filmmaker also examines the question of cost and the prices people are willing to pay for “perfect aesthetics.”

“I began to look at what dilemma you could have. What happens in the short is strong enough to make an impact.”

The problematic side effect of the “cure” for such a banality creates great doubt not only in Miguel, but also in the audience.

“When I told people of my idea some said they would do it and others wouldn’t – it was about 50% to 50%, so it was a good dilemma.”

Carmona also appears in the short in a key role, and although he has acted in the past, he is currently focusing on directing. His role in the film “was more of a solution due to the lack of resources,” he adds.

While Carmona says he could “more or less defend the role,” he prefers writing and directing rather than acting.

Carmona is currently finishing up work on his eight-part series “Déjate Ver,” which he wrote and directed. The show is set to premiere on go-ahead Spanish OTT service Atresplayer Premium later this year, whose other Originals take in “Veneno,” “Cardo” and “The Route,” to bow next week at Series Mania.

In the series, Macarena Sanz stars as Ana, the assistant of the mysterious and world-famous artist Bassil. When she literally begins to disappear, she realizes she has to return home to rediscover the life she abandoned and face a world with which she doesn’t quite connect in order not to end up completely invisible.

It’s Carmona’s second show for the platform following the International Emmy-nominated “Gente Hablando.”