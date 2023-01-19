‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director ‘Speechless and Overwhelmed’ By Historic BAFTA Nominations

“All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger has said he is “speechless and overwhelmed” by the Netflix drama’s record-making BAFTA nominations.

The German helmer — best known for directing episodes of “Deutschland 83” and “Patrick Melrose” — also co-produced and wrote the World War One film. He called it “an enormous honor” to be acknowledged by the British Film Academy.

“All Quiet” picked up 14 nominations on Thursday — tying with “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” as the most-nominated non-English language film in the awards’ history. The film is also one of the most-nominated titles in BAFTA history, coming second (alongside 2007’s “Atonement”) only to “Gandhi” (1982).

Said Berger: “That the film has resonated with so many people is a testament to Erich Maria Remarque’s extraordinary book, written one hundred years ago and yet sadly still relevant today. It was our north star.

“The novel’s powerful anti-war message unites us, no matter which country we live in. We are indebted to our incredible creative team — each person was an integral part of the whole and turned the film into what it is now. Thank you so much, BAFTA. We are deeply humbled.”

“All Quiet” is among the biggest-budget films to ever come out of Germany. Former Washington Post journalist Ian Stokell and producer and actor Lesley Paterson penned the script alongside Berger. The story is based on the classic novel about World War I by Remarque, a former German infantryman, published in 1929 and taught in curricula around the world for its sobering account of the futility of war.

Remarque’s book was previously adapted by Lewis Milestone shortly after its publication, famously winning the 1930 Academy Award for best picture and best director. A Golden Globe-winning TV movie from Delbert Mann followed in 1979.

Netflix’s adaptation is BAFTA-nominated for best picture as well as film not in the English language, director, adapted screenplay, supporting actor, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up and hair, sound and special visual effects.

The film’s producer, Malte Grunert, added: “It is overwhelming to be nominated in so many categories, including Best Film. I would like to thank BAFTA for this incredible honour. I would also like to thank our heads of departments for their incredible work, our cast – especially Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch. And of course, Edward Berger, I am overjoyed by his nomination for best director. Looking at our fellow nominees, it is humbling to be in such great company. Thank you, BAFTA.”

Volker Bertelmann, the film’s BAFTA-nominated composer, noted that “the collaboration with Edward Berger gave me the freedom to work on a score without compromise. I am very thankful for that.”