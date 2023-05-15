‘Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out’ Sells to Vertical for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to the sci-fi comedy “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” from Visit Films.

The film world premiered at Sundance in January and was presented to international buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. Vertical has slated a summer release for the pic.

“Aliens” centers on Itsy Levan, who is devastated by her parents’ decision to leave the city and buy a fixer upper in the middle of nowhere. Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin Kipler, who has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper’s Comet— partly because of his obsession with astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, aliens abducted his parents. Calvin is now preparing to finally get abducted with them.

The cast includes Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Will Forte, Elizabeth Michell, Kenneth Cummins and Matt Biedel.

Jake Van Wagoner directs with a script from Austin Everett. Both are also producers on the film. Additional producers are Micah Merrill, Maclain Nelson and Jeremy Prusso, and executive producers are Adam Anderegg, Russ Kendall and Tom Krebs.

Van Wagoner said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Vertical over the years and I could not be more excited that we’re working together on ‘Aliens.’ This is such a special film to me and I’m excited that we’ll now be able to share it with audiences far and wide thanks to Peter and Tony and their team.”

Vertical’s senior VP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi added: “Jake has crafted a hilarious and heartwarming coming of age story with a sci-fi spin. It’s a truly unique film and we’re thrilled to give audiences the opportunity to go on the journey with these characters.”

The deal was negotiated by Visit Films president Ryan Kampe on behalf of the production, with Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical.