‘Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out’ Picked Up for Worldwide Sales by Visit Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Visit Films has picked up worldwide sales rights for Sundance title “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out.”

The sci-fi comedy will world premiere in Park City, and then be presented to international buyers at the European Film Market. The film’s cast includes Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Will Forte, Elizabeth Michell, Kenneth Cummins and Matt Biedel.

The film centers on Itsy Levan, who is devastated by her parents’ decision to leave the city and buy a fixer upper in the middle of nowhere. Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin Kipler, who has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper’s Comet— partly because of his obsession with astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, aliens abducted his parents. Calvin is now preparing to finally get abducted with them.

“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” is directed by Jake Van Wagoner and written by Austin Everett, both of whom are also producers on the film. Additional producers are Micah Merrill, Maclain Nelson, and Jeremy Prusso, and executive producers are Adam Anderegg, Russ Kendall and Tom Krebs.

Van Wagoner said: “I put every bit of myself as a director into making this film, so I’m excited to be partnering with Visit Films who feels as passionate about getting it out there into the world where parents, kids and grandparents will be able to enjoy it. I think everyone will be able to relate to the film in one way or another, and walk away with a little bit more hope in their lives.”

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe added: “Sometimes we just need a feel good story of belief and hope and Jake and his team have nailed it. The film is heartwarming, emotional, and connects with audiences of all ages and we can’t wait for buyers and the public to go on this journey with us.”

Based in New York, film sales outfit Visit Films recently sold the Oscar-nominated “Ascension” to MTV Docs and Paramount worldwide, “Down with the King” to Sony Pictures worldwide, and “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas” to Cohen Media Group.