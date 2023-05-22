Norway’s Fjong Film Nabs Icelandic Road Movie Comedy ‘Driving Mum’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Norwegian distributor Fjong Film has picked up Hilmar Oddson’s award-winning Icelandic dark comedy “Driving Mum.”

While French-U.K. sales and production company Alief has already sold the film widely in Europe, the Norwegian deal marks its first sale in Scandinavia.

The Tallinn Black Nights Grand Prix winner, a theatrical hit in Iceland and Estonia, follows aimless protagonist Jon (Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson), who, grappling with immeasurable grief, finally comes of ripe age while fulfilling his mother’s (Kristbjörg Kjeld) final wish.

Fjong Film CEO Nina Tryggvadottir, who was born in Iceland, connected with the unconventional road movie, acquiring all rights for the title.

“I’m super excited to be working on a film from my native country and looking forward to releasing it for Norwegian audiences in October or November.”

Alief partner Miguel Angel Govea added: “We are thrilled to start ‘Driving Mum’s’ Scandinavian rollout with Fjong — a perfect match with our black comedy and feel-good audience. It was a fantastic experience with Fjong.”

Alief, which is screening the film at the Cannes Film Market, has already secured a German-language and Swiss rights deal with Prokino and closed U.K. and Irish theatrical sales with exhibition and distribution outfit Tull Stories.

The Icelandic-Estonian production from Reykjavík-based Ursus Parvus has also sold to Warsaw-based Aurora Films for Poland, Film Europe for the Czech Republic and Slovakia and Film Stop for Estonia.

Samfilm released “Driving Mum” in Iceland.