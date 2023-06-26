‘Versailles’ Star Alexander Vlahos to Lead Indie Climate Crisis Drama ‘Hearts of Salt,’ Set in Sicily and Tunisia

Welsh actor Alexander Vlahos, known for his roles in TV series such as “Merlin,” “Outlander” and “Versailles,” is set to play a British ornithologist who, during a field trip to Sicily, gets involved in more than mere birdwatching.

Shooting is underway in Sicily on the indie drama “Hearts of Salt,” the first feature by London-based line producer Rosa Russo. The passion project is structured as a three-way co-production between Italy, the U.K. and Tunisia, with shooting also planned in the North African country. Tunisia will serve as a second location besides the Italian island.

Though plot details are scarce, “Hearts of Salt” will see Vlahos — who will soon be seen opposite Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com “Irish Wish” — arrive in Sicily on a mission to study the effects of climate change on bird migrations. However, the ornithologist will soon have to abandon his role as a detached observer of flight patterns in the Sicilian skies after witnessing a series of dramatic events on the ground comprising cultural and generational clashes, a growing disconnect in family and human ties, and the broader ecological crisis which is the overall backdrop against which “Hearts of Salt” is set.

The film’s other cast members include Italy’s Eleonora De Luca (“The Macaluso Sisters,” “The Hunter”); Roberta Rigano “I Know This Much is True”; Gaetano Aronica (“Barbarians”); Paride Benassai (“Viola Come il Mare”); Saverio Santangelo (“Viola Come il Mare”); Fabio Orso and Tunisia’s Fares Landoulisi (“Omertà”).

“Hearts of Salt” is being co-produced by Italy’s Artimagiche Film, PFA and Blue Lions Films; Webra Multimedia of the U.K. and Tunisia’s Cinétéléfilm.