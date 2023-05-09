Alamode Picks Up German Distribution Rights for Cannes ACID Title ‘Let Me Go,’ Starring Jeanne Balibar (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency M-Appeal has closed a deal for German distribution rights for “Let Me Go” with Alamode Film, ahead of the film’s world premiere as the opening film of Cannes ACID sidebar next week.

“Let Me Go” (Laissez-Moi), the debut feature by Swiss director Maxime Rappaz, is set in a remote Swiss mountain village, where Claudine (Jeanne Balibar) lives a life dedicated to taking care of her son. Every Tuesday, however, she has an afternoon to herself and goes to a nearby hotel to meet men passing through. She pursues her desires in a carefully controlled way, so as not to interfere with her life, but when she meets Michael (Thomas Sarbacher) everything changes.

Rappaz worked with acclaimed DoP Benoît Dervaux (collaborator of Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne) to capture the Swiss mountain landscape in a timeless way. Echoing the circumstances of the film’s female lead, the mountain backdrop both confines Claudine and provides a fantasy escape.

Alamode’s recent releases include “Triangle of Sadness” and “Holy Spider.” It will also handle distribution for Cannes opening film “Jeanne Du Barry” by Maïwenn, in collaboration with Wild Bunch Germany.

Tobias Lehmann, managing director of Alamode, said: “’Let Me Go’ is both classical and modern cinema, with a sexy edge to it. Jeanne Balibar gives a powerful and brave performance. We are really happy to be collaborating with M-Appeal again after the success of last year’s ‘99 Moons.’”

M-Appeal, who are celebrating their 15th birthday this year, will be selling “Let Me Go” in the Cannes Marché du Film alongside their Critics’ Week title “Power Alley,” directed by Lillah Halla. Last year, M-Appeal represented the Cannes ACID erotic title “99 Moons,” which sold in 40 territories, with most deals closed during the 2022 Marché du Film.

Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, said: “We really admire this film for its romantic and daring lead female role. The erotic desires of women over 50 are almost never represented in cinema, which needs to change!”

“Let Me Go” will premiere as the Cannes ACID opening film on May 17.

Distribution in France is being handled by Eurozoom.

The producers are Gabriela Bussman and Yan Decoppet for GoldenEggProduction. The co-producers are Paraíso Production (France) and Fox the Fox Productions (Belgium).