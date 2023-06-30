‘Cinema Laika,’ a Documentary About Aki Kaurismaki Building a Movie Theater, Boarded by the Match Factory

Sales company The Match Factory has boarded the documentary “Cinéma Laika,” which focuses on Aki Kaurismäki’s construction of his own movie theater in Karkkila, Finland. Veljko Vidak directed the film, which was shot “in close harmony with Kaurismäki’s cinematic style,” according to a statement.

The documentary offers an opportunity for the audience to delve into the realm of the Finnish master, engage with his peers, including Jim Jarmusch, and fully immerse themselves in the world of Kaurismäki’s cinema.

In Karkkila, a small village in Finland, which has relied solely on metallurgical activities for the past two centuries, Kaurismäki and his friend the poet and writer Mika Lätti construct their own movie theater, called Kino Laika, within an old foundry. Using recycled wood and metal, and pre-owned furniture, Kaurismäki and the residents of Karkkila collaboratively craft Kino Laika.

The venue is surrounded by Cadillacs, motorcycles, rock bars, and the awe-inspiring beauty of nature, “encapsulating the very essence of cinema’s enchantment—a place where the magic resides in its profound capacity to instigate change.”

Thania Dimitrakopoulou, head of acquisitions and sales at The Match Factory, said: “In an era marked by the closure of cinema theaters, the endeavors of Aki Kaurismäki in Karkkila assume an even greater significance. Veljko Vidak adeptly captures in his documentary the profound impact of cinema on a community. We are proud to present his work to the market.”

Vidak is a Croatian artists and filmmaker. He exhibits regularly in France and his works have traveled the world. “Cinéma Laika” is his first documentary.

The film is a production by 43e Parallèle Productions and Les Films du Worso in co-production with Kaurismäki’s production company Sputnik Oy, and with the support of Ciné+, Procirep-Angoa, and the city of Karkkila, Finland.

The Match Factory represents the complete filmography of Kaurismäki.