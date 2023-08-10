Agnieszka Holland, Wim Wenders, Aki Kaurismaki, Hamaguchi Ryusuke Feature in Toronto Centrepiece Program

Auteurs Agnieszka Holland, Wim Wenders, Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Aki Kaurismaki are among the filmmakers featured in the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Centrepiece program.
The strand, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema, which honors and celebrates global cinematic achievements, features 47 titles from filmmakers representing 45 countries.
TIFF has also revealed the additional lineup of galas, special presentations and documentaries, which feature star wattage from around the world including Tommy Lee Jones and Anil Kapoor.
“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece program, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “The rebranding of the TIFF program, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”
CENTREPIECE PROGRAM 2023
“100 Yards” Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng | China
International Premiere
“About Dry Grasses” (“Kuru Otlar Üstüne”) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden
North American Premiere
“A Happy Day” Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark
World Premiere
“A Ravaging Wind” (“El Viento Que Arrasa”) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay
World Premiere
“A Road to A Village” Nabin Subba | Nepal
World Premiere
“Banel & Adama” (“Banel e Adama”) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali
North American Premiere
“Chuck Chuck Baby” Janis Pugh | U.K.
International Premiere
“City of Wind” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir | France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany
North American Premiere
“Close Your Eyes” (“Cerrar Los Ojos”) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina
North American Premiere
“Death of a Whistleblower” Ian Gabriel | South Africa
World Premiere
“Fallen Leaves” (“Kuolleet lehdet”) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany
Canadian Premiere
“Fitting In Molly McGlynn” | Canada
Canadian Premiere
“Green Border” (“Zielona Granica”) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium
North American Premiere
“Hey, Viktor!” Cody Lightning | Canada
Canadian Premiere
“Holiday” Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy
World Premiere
“Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” (“Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant”) Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada
North American Premiere
“I Do Not Come To You By Chance” Ishaya Bako | Nigeria
World Premiere
“In Flames” Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan
North American Premiere
“Inshallah a Boy” (“Inshallah Walad”) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt
North American Premiere
“Irena’s Vow” Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland
World Premiere
“Je’vida” Katja Gauriloff | Finland
Canadian Premiere
“Kanaval” Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg
World Premiere
“Limbo” Ivan Sen | Australia
North American Premiere
“Lost Ladies” (“Laapataa Ladies”) Kiran Rao | India
World Premiere
“Mountains” Monica Sorelle | U.S.
International Premiere
“National Anthem” Luke Gilford | U.S.
International Premiere
“Perfect Days” Wim Wenders | Japan
Canadian Premiere
“Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger | Spain/France
North American Premiere
“Shadow of Fire” Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan
North American Premiere
“Shayda Noora Niasari” | Australia
Canadian Premiere
“Sira” Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany
North American Premiere
“Snow Leopard” (“Xue Bao”) Pema Tseden | China
North American Premiere
“Sweet Dreams” Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France
North American Premiere
“The Breaking Ice” Anthony Chen | China
North American Premiere
“The Delinquents” Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile
North American Premiere
“The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed” Joanna Arnow | U.S.
North American Premiere
“The Monk and the Gun” Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/U.S./Taiwan
International Premiere
“The Nature of Love” (“Simple Comme Sylvain”) Monia Chokri | Canada/France
North American Premiere
“The Reeds” (“Son Hasat”) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria
World Premiere
“The Settlers” (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/U.K./Taiwan/Sweden/Germany
North American Premiere
“The Teachers’ Lounge” Ilker Çatak | Germany
North American Premiere
“They Shot the Piano Player” (“Dispararon Al Pianista”) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France Canadian Premiere
“Toll” (“Pedágio”) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere
“Upon Open Sky” (“A Cielo Abierto”) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain
North American Premiere
“We Grown Now” Minhal Baig | U.S.
World Premiere
“Woodland” (“WALD”) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria
World Premiere
“Your Mother’s Son” (“Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo”) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines
World Premiere
GALAS
“A Normal Family” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
“Finestkind” Brian Helgeland | U.S.
World Premiere
“Smugglers” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
“Thank You For Coming” Karan Boolani | India
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
“Daddio” Christy Hall | U.S.
International Premiere
“El Sabor de la Navidad” Alejandro Lozano | Mexico
World Premiere
“Evil Does Not Exist” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan
North American Premiere
“Quiz Lady” Jessica Yu | U.S.
World Premiere
“Ru” Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada
World Premiere
“The Movie Teller” Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile
World Premiere
“The Promised Land” Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden
Canadian Premiere
DOCUMENTARY
“I am Sirat” a collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada
World Premiere