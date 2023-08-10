Agnieszka Holland, Wim Wenders, Aki Kaurismaki, Hamaguchi Ryusuke Feature in Toronto Centrepiece Program

Auteurs Agnieszka Holland, Wim Wenders, Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Aki Kaurismaki are among the filmmakers featured in the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Centrepiece program.

The strand, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema, which honors and celebrates global cinematic achievements, features 47 titles from filmmakers representing 45 countries.

TIFF has also revealed the additional lineup of galas, special presentations and documentaries, which feature star wattage from around the world including Tommy Lee Jones and Anil Kapoor.

“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece program, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “The rebranding of the TIFF program, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”

CENTREPIECE PROGRAM 2023

“100 Yards” Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng | China

International Premiere

“About Dry Grasses” (“Kuru Otlar Üstüne”) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden

North American Premiere

“A Happy Day” Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark

World Premiere

“A Ravaging Wind” (“El Viento Que Arrasa”) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay

World Premiere

“A Road to A Village” Nabin Subba | Nepal

World Premiere

“Banel & Adama” (“Banel e Adama”) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali

North American Premiere

“Chuck Chuck Baby” Janis Pugh | U.K.

International Premiere

“City of Wind” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir | France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany

North American Premiere

“Close Your Eyes” (“Cerrar Los Ojos”) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

“Death of a Whistleblower” Ian Gabriel | South Africa

World Premiere

“Fallen Leaves” (“Kuolleet lehdet”) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany

Canadian Premiere

“Fitting In Molly McGlynn” | Canada

Canadian Premiere

“Green Border” (“Zielona Granica”) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium

North American Premiere

“Hey, Viktor!” Cody Lightning | Canada

Canadian Premiere

“Holiday” Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy

World Premiere

“Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” (“Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant”) Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada

North American Premiere

“I Do Not Come To You By Chance” Ishaya Bako | Nigeria

World Premiere

“In Flames” Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan

North American Premiere

“Inshallah a Boy” (“Inshallah Walad”) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt

North American Premiere

“Irena’s Vow” Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland

World Premiere

“Je’vida” Katja Gauriloff | Finland

Canadian Premiere

“Kanaval” Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg

World Premiere

“Limbo” Ivan Sen | Australia

North American Premiere

“Lost Ladies” (“Laapataa Ladies”) Kiran Rao | India

World Premiere

“Mountains” Monica Sorelle | U.S.

International Premiere

“National Anthem” Luke Gilford | U.S.

International Premiere

“Perfect Days” Wim Wenders | Japan

Canadian Premiere

“Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger | Spain/France

North American Premiere

“Shadow of Fire” Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan

North American Premiere

“Shayda Noora Niasari” | Australia

Canadian Premiere

“Sira” Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany

North American Premiere

“Snow Leopard” (“Xue Bao”) Pema Tseden | China

North American Premiere

“Sweet Dreams” Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France

North American Premiere

“The Breaking Ice” Anthony Chen | China

North American Premiere

“The Delinquents” Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile

North American Premiere

“The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed” Joanna Arnow | U.S.

North American Premiere

“The Monk and the Gun” Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/U.S./Taiwan

International Premiere

“The Nature of Love” (“Simple Comme Sylvain”) Monia Chokri | Canada/France

North American Premiere

“The Reeds” (“Son Hasat”) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria

World Premiere

“The Settlers” (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/U.K./Taiwan/Sweden/Germany

North American Premiere

“The Teachers’ Lounge” Ilker Çatak | Germany

North American Premiere

“They Shot the Piano Player” (“Dispararon Al Pianista”) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France Canadian Premiere

“Toll” (“Pedágio”) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

“Upon Open Sky” (“A Cielo Abierto”) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain

North American Premiere

“We Grown Now” Minhal Baig | U.S.

World Premiere

“Woodland” (“WALD”) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria

World Premiere

“Your Mother’s Son” (“Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo”) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines

World Premiere

GALAS

“A Normal Family” Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

“Finestkind” Brian Helgeland | U.S.

World Premiere

“Smugglers” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

“Thank You For Coming” Karan Boolani | India

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

“Daddio” Christy Hall | U.S.

International Premiere

“El Sabor de la Navidad” Alejandro Lozano | Mexico

World Premiere

“Evil Does Not Exist” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere

“Quiz Lady” Jessica Yu | U.S.

World Premiere

“Ru” Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada

World Premiere

“The Movie Teller” Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile

World Premiere

“The Promised Land” Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden

Canadian Premiere

DOCUMENTARY

“I am Sirat” a collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada

World Premiere