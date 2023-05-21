Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London, to Head Jury of Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival Lineup For Which is Unveiled

Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission, will preside over the jury of the Malta Film Commission’s inaugural Mediterrane Film Festival celebrating movies from the Mediterranean Basin.

The fest, which will take place in Valletta, Malta’s capital, and other locations on the island between June 25-30, will showcase films from each of the MED9 nations, an alliance of nine Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states. It comprises: Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.

Besides Wotton the other jury members are “Triangle Of Sadness” actor Zlatko Burić; Cypriot filmmaker Tonia Mishiali; French actor and director Vahina Giocante; Greek producer Amanda Livanou; Italian journalist Boris Sollazzo; Maltese critic Mario Azzopardi; Portuguese journalist and programmer José Vieira Mendes; Slovenian journalist Tina Poglajen; and Spanish programmer Carlos Reviriego.

Alice Diop’s prize-winning Venice 2022 title “Saint Omer” (pictured); Carla Simon’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Alcarras”; Cannes 2022 Critics Week standout “Alma Viva” by French-Portuguese filmmaker Cristèle Alves Meira; and Italian auteur Mario Martone’s “Nostalgia,” that launched from Cannes last year, are among titles announced in Cannes that will be vying for the fest’s top prize.

The Mediterrane festival aims to serve as a platform for Malta to continue building its film brand image worldwide and attract more film business to the islands. Prominent films shot in recent years in Malta include Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” Terrence Malick’s “The Way of the Wind” and Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Attendees will include Maltese and international filmmakers, actors, crew members, studio executives, and producers looking to network with international industry reps including from Hollywood studios.