Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Prizewinner ‘A Prince’ Finds North American Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired the North American rights to Pierre Creton’s “A Prince,” a French film which world premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

“A Prince” won the SACD Prize from France’s Writers’ Guild for the best French-language film at Directors’ Fortnight.

Represented in international markets by Andolfi, “A Prince” follows a horticultural student, Pierre-Joseph, whose sexual encounters with his botany teacher and mentors lead to a unique hybrid tale of science, sex and meditation.

“We’re thrilled to be handling ‘A Prince,’ Creton’s work is such a rarified vision that fits so well with the Strand Releasing brand, we look forward to taking this out to some of the top festivals across North America,” said Marcus Hu at Strand Releasing.

The deal was done between Jon Gerrans and producer Arnaud Dommerc on behalf of production company Andolfi. Strand previously worked on Dommerc’s previous film, “Felicité,” directed by Alain Gomis, which was shortlisted for best international film for the Oscars.

“It’s really a great chance for ‘A Prince’ to be handled by Strand Releasing. We couldn’t expect better partner for the distribution of the film across North America. It’s just amazing,” Dommerc said.

The film was scored by Jozef van Wissem, who previously worked with Jim Jarmusch on the soundtrack for “Only Lovers Left Alive.” Mathieu Amalric, Francois Lebrun and Gregory Gadebois lend their voices as narrators of the film’s poetic sequences. “A Prince” was penned by Mathilde Girard, Cyril Neyrat and Vincent Barre.

Creton said he’s “always had a special way of writing and doing films; mixing life and fiction, friendship and love.”

“It’s a great privilege to be able to share my works with North American audience, and there have been a few American filmmakers that have inspired me as well,” Creton continued.

Strand is planning to present the film in the fall festival circuit before launching it in theaters in late 2023 or early 2024.