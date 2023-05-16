101 Films Intl. Acquires ‘Angel Baby,’ Starring Isabel Cueva, Daniel Roebuck, Rebecca De Mornay (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Films Intl. has acquired international rights to psychological thriller “Angel Baby,” and will launch sales at Cannes.

The film stars Isabel Cueva (“Aztec Warrior,” “The Lady Killers”), Daniel Roebuck (“The Fugitive,” “U.S Marshalls”) and Rebecca de Mornay (“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”). Quiver Distribution has taken North American sales rights.

Actor Douglas Tait (“Hellboy,” “Teen Wolf”) makes his directorial debut, and also stars in the film. The screenplay is written by Elisa Manzini (“I’ll Be Waiting”) and Rebecca Stahl (“Everything in Between”). Dan Thiel, Whitney Anderson and Chris Browning round out the cast.

Val (Cueva), a loving wife, and her husband Justin (Thiel) move to a remote cabin to heal from the sudden death of their unborn twins and get a fresh start. Soon she senses an evil presence. After her best friend (Anderson) comes to check on her mental health, dark secrets begin to unravel.

Meanwhile, a mysterious neighbor (Browning) comes searching for the truth and with the help of the owner of the local bar (DeMornay) she gains the strength she needs to face what is tormenting her peace.

“Angel Baby” is produced by Cueva and Tait of Cave Entertainment, and financed by Fearful Pictures. Cinematography is by Alvaro Martin Blanco.

Michael Walker, exec VP acquisitions and sales at 101 Films Intl., said: “At the helm for the first time, Douglas Tait has delivered standout performances from a talented cast in this unique and mesmerizing feature. We can’t wait for everyone to see Isabel Cueva’s stellar performance.”

The deal was negotiated by Gary P. Kohn for Cave Entertainment. Cueva and Tait are repped by Mark Muir of Greenberg Glusker.