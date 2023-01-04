Irv’s Burgers in WeHo Partners With ‘The Menu’ to Offer ‘Just a Well-Made Cheeseburger’

Is it a spoiler to reveal that one of the crucial plot points from “The Menu” revolves around a juicy cheeseburger? Sure, the hit satire that recently landed on HBO Max is largely about a hugely pretentious tasting menu restaurant situated on a lonely island and overseen by a mercurial chef played by Ralph Fiennes.

But the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy, the odd-woman-out among the group of rich foodies and snooty critics, refuses to touch one morsel of the exquisitely plated oysters or the handmade tortillas inscribed with shocking messages. After quite a few shocking things happen over the course of the dinner, she finally gets her wish of being served “just a well-made cheeseburger.”

This month, historic West Hollywood stand Irv’s Burgers is collaborating with Searchlight Pictures to offer a special based on the thriller’s climactic dish.

Through the end of January, Irv’s will be serving “Just a Well-Made Cheeseburger for You” — Irv’s sesame bun, two 3 oz. beef patties, American cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce, with a side of crinkle cut fries. “The Menu” burger and fries is $9.95 and is available at Irv’s, 7998 Santa Monica Blvd., and on Postmates and UberEats.

“The making of a cheeseburger is also an art,” the film’s consulting chef, Dominique Crenn told Variety. Although Crenn’s restaurant are largely meat-free, she admits, “The cheeseburger is also the comfort that we are sometimes looking for in a world of pressure. If you do it with love and attention, it’s amazing.”