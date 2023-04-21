Zendaya, ‘Avatar 2’ Among CinemaCon Honorees to Be Celebrated for Cinematic Achievements

Every year, CinemaCon bestows honors on the people in front of the camera and behind the scenes during their annual convention. Here’s a look at who is receiving accolades in 2023.

CinemaCon Passepartout Award: Niels Swinkels, Universal Pictures Intl

An optimist about cinema despite the COVID catastrophe, even Swinkels is surprised by

the size of snap-back. The recipient of CinemaCon’s Passepartout Award for excellence in the international marketplace will receive his kudo at the International Day lunch and awards ceremony on April 24.

“What went beyond my expectations has been seeing box office records being broken so quickly after the pandemic, both locally and globally,” says Swinkels, exec VP & managing director of Universal Pictures Intl. “For Universal, we’ve seen certain territories achieve the biggest animation grosses of all time for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ and ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.’” Beyond that, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” just opened strongly.

Based on the Universal Studios lot, Swinkels worked in film his entire professional career —eight years in Los Angeles, 11 years in London and seven years in Amsterdam. Born in the Netherlands, he joined the studio in 2004 and his responsibilities today encompass the entire international

theatrical market.

Swinkels says he’s hoping for a consistent supply of films in all genres and budgets, and that older audiences get back in the cinema groove, after avoiding crowds amid COVID health concerns.

As for boosting the film supply, reports suggest streamers Apple TV+ and Amazon Studios will invest in a steady stream of cinema-first movies. “Streamers coming into theatrical marketplace along with studio output could provide for that healthy volume,” Swinkels says.

International Filmmakers of the Year: Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti

The Muschietti siblings (“Mama,” “It,” “It Chapter Two”) are about to see the release of their long-gestating Warner Brothers/DCEU project, “The Flash,” which hits screens on June 16 amid intense fan speculation stoked by an action-packed trailer that features multiple Batmen (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck make appearances), as well as the titular character portrayed by Ezra Miller showing off time-warping superpowers. “The Flash” “is part of a bigger mythology, the DCU, and like many mythologies, it brings people together,” says Andy Muschietti, who believes audiences will be excited to watch the movie on the big screen. He and his sibling will receive their award at the International Day lunch and awards ceremony on April 24.

The pricey film made headlines recently when Tom Cruise had a personal screening of Andy Muschietti’s latest directorial offering, with the star apparently going so far as to personally call the helmer to offer his ecstatic praise. With theater owners clamoring for a blockbuster, this first attempt at a multiverse concept for the DCEU could become just that, which would serve as a welcome near-swan-song, as the old regime’s roster of big screen adventures is coming to a close later this year. Regardless of the recent behind-the-scenes turmoil that has hit DC’s theatrical slate and Miller himself, “The Flash” appears to be just want audiences are craving — a colorful and broadly appealing, four-quadrant global entertainment that combines humor and action.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Comscore International Box Office Achievement: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

predicted the “Avatar” sequel would be a box office disappointment. Now, $2.3 billion in global B.O. later, the persistent early sniping seems quaint: “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiered domestically with a $134 million weekend. The sequel, which ranks as No. 3 in all-time worldwide box office, will be honored at the International Day lunch and awards ceremony on April 24 and accepted by Jeffrey Forman, senior VP, Intl. Theatrical Distribution, Disney Entertainment.



Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian points out that the James Cameron-created sci-fi epic arrived at a pivotal moment. “We had a downturn in the fall and if ‘Avatar’ hadn’t performed as well as it did [in December], it would have been a huge blow for the industry as a whole,” recalls Dergarabedian. “Then, the summer 2022 movies that were such a massive upturn from the previous summer would been have been seen more as an aberration, and not a trend.”

There were plenty of jitters back in December, even though the “Avatar” sequel’s $134 million eclipsed the $77 million domestic weekend opening of the original adventure 13 years earlier. Besides rescuing the December holiday season, “Avatar: The Way of Water” rolled up big box office that pumped up the first quarter of 2023. Comscore Movies head of global revenue Michael Viane, who will present the award at CinemaCon, says that put consumers in a cinema state-of-mind, extending a halo effect to later releases that prospered. “I don’t think that’s just an accident,” Viane says of later films clicking

Global Achievement in Exhibition Award: EVT-Event Cinemas

Multinational exhibitor Event Cinemas sells experiences, not just tickets, and will receive CinemaCon’s Global Achievement in Exhibition Award. The award will be accepted by Jane Hastings, managing director and CEO of leisure conglomerate EVT on April 24.

Cinema’s traditional focus on sight and sound leads to theaters that can be “all too similar, almost cookie-cutter in nature,” observes Hastings.

After researching consumer preferences, EVT “offers diverse seat experiences and price points within each auditorium, so we can cater to all types of audiences,” says Hastings. These include its Boutique configuration with an art gallery vibe, its Gold Class providing in-seat services and Your Cinema, Your Way that offers daybed seating. Those amenities and customization pull high revenues.

The company draws consumer insights from across EVT businesses that Hastings oversees: restaurants/bars, resorts, hotel management and travel services. EVT stands for Entertainment, Ventures and Travel. Its Events Cinemas encompass 497 screens in Australia, 144 screens in New Zealand and 373 screens in Germany (the CineStar circuit), and also tech-services provider Edge Content & Technology.

Based in Sydney, Hastings has hands-on experience running movie theaters earlier in her career and is originally from New Zealand. She is chairperson of the NATO Intl. Committee, sits on the executive committee of the Global Cinema Federation (GCF) based in Belgium and is a former New Zealand Film Commission board member.

NATO Marquee Award: Rolando Rodriguez, The Marcus Corp.

Rodriguez has a riddle for CinemaCon. What three audience demographics consistently account for well over 50% of domestic box office, from just 38% of the population.

Give up?

Hispanics, Blacks and Asians massively over-index in cinema. “Hollywood is really starting to recognize the importance of this,” says Rodriguez, who points to movies like “Black Panther.” As for his Hispanic kin, he adds, “This is a demo that is really growing and that loves going to the movies.”

In October 2022, Rodriguez retired as chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, and remains chairman of the National Assn. of Theatre Owners (NATO) through October. At age 15, he began as a ticket taker and concession worker. Rodriguez joined Marcus in 2013, having held posts previously at AMC Theatres, Rave Cinemas (now part of Cinemark) and taking a detour as a Walmart executive.

He remains a senior advisor to Marcus, and personally shuttles between Marcus headquarters in Milwaukee; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Dallas, where he is senior advisor and small shareholder in Influx Worldwide. Influx provides consumer-facing technology and digital services to the cinema, restaurant and other industries.

Rodriguez also serves on the board of the Global Cinema Federation based in Belgium. He’ll be honored April 25 during the state of the industry.

Courtesy of Warner Bros/Everett Collection

Star of the Year: Zendaya

Few talents have been burning brighter than Zendaya, still riding high off the spectacular box office successes of 2021’s “Spiderman: No Way Home” and “Dune,” as she awaits the release of “Dune: Part Two,” which arrives in theaters on Nov. 3. She’s become a household name thanks to her gritty and award-winning work on HBO’s “Euphoria,” and on Sept. 15, she’ll be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports dramedy for MGM, “Challengers,” playing a tennis player turned coach who has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a grand slam champion. She’ll be honored April 27 at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Cinema Vérité Award: Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy has been able to harness her love of comedic improv (“Bridesmaids” remains a classic for a reason) while displaying a gift for real-world drama (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and still being able to flex her blockbuster muscles: She appears as the villainous Ursula in Rob Marshall’s big-budget, live-action retelling of Disney’s animated classic “The Little Mermaid,” which washes up in theaters May 26. She also has a supporting role in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming dramedy centering on the battle for breakfast pastry supremacy, “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” which Netflix will release in 2023. She’ll be honored April 27 at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Rising Stars of the Year: Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback

Ramos got his start in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” before moving on to the big screen, appearing in 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” and 2021’s “In the Heights.” This summer, he stars in the sci-fi action blockbuster “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” He’s also got the Gamestop scandal dramedy “Dumb Money” hitting screens in October, and the sci-fi comedy “Distant” set for 2024. Fishback will also appear in the new “Transformers” and is currently starring in Amazon Prime’s buzzy horror series “Swarm.” An actor and playwright, Fishback has racked up notable appearances on shows including “Show Me a Hero,” “The Deuce,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” and the feature “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the latter of which earned her a BAFTA nomination. They’ll be honored April 27 at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Comedy Ensemble Award: The “Joy Ride” Cast: Ashley Park, Sabrina Wu, Stephanie Hsu and Sherry Cola

The upcoming comedy “Joy Ride,” from screenwriter turned director Adele Lim and co-writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Family Guy,” “The Orville”) and Teresa Hsiao (“American Dad,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”), has break-out potential written all over it. The narrative centers on four Asian American friends, played by Park, Wu, Hsu and Cola, who bond as a unit while traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. The actors created a tremendous sense of chemistry with each other, both onscreen and off, which gives the piece a distinct level of heart.



Says Park, “‘Joyride’s” premiere at SXSW was my first time watching the film alongside an audience. It was incredibly moving to watch in a crowd of all demographics as they roared in laughter and shook with emotion in unison… it made me realize how grateful I am that Lionsgate and Point Grey prioritized a theatrical release for our film, because I think the most fulfilling part storytelling is to make those in the audience feel less lonely.” They’ll be honored April 27.

NATO Spirit of the Industry Award: Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Few filmmakers have strived more to give audiences something new, special and inherently cinematic as writer-producer-director Nolan and producer Thomas. On July 21, their latest feature, “Oppenheimer,” will be released. The film explores the life of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) as he works with a team of dedicated scientists during World War II in the Manhattan Project. Nolan, who has always been outspoken about the importance of seeing films in theaters, has an extraordinary box- office track record. Universal Pictures is backing the $100 million “Oppenheimer,” and hopes to have both an audience-pleasing hit as well as multiple-category Oscar contender on their hands. . They’ll be honored April 27.

Award of Excellence in Animation: Chris Meledandri

As the CEO of the booming animation behemoth, Illumination, Meledandri has overseen a string of hits, including the “Despicable Me” franchise, “The Secret Life of Pets” and the “Sing” franchise. While not part of the Illumination brand, he served as an executive producer on last year’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which has grossed close to $500 million worldwide. Currently playing in theaters worldwide is the box office hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the long awaited big screen adaptation of the classic Nintendo video game series, featuring some of the most iconic digital characters ever created. Upcoming projects that have been announced by Illumination include “Migration,” which arrives in theaters this Christmas, and centers on a family of ducks who try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. And the surefire hit “Despicable Me 4” has been pegged for 2024. He’ll be honored April 27.