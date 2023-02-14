William Shatner, Jen Psaki and Tilda Swinton Join SXSW 2023 Lineup

SXSW has unveiled William Shatner, Jen Psaki and Tilda Swinton as among the latest additions to the speaker lineup for the upcoming conference and festival in Austin, Texas. The 37th annual edition of SXSW will celebrate the convergence of film, television, music and technology from March 10-19.

Other notables joining the lineup include Chef José Andrés, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Chelsea Manning and New Order band members Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert.

Hugh Forrest, SXSW’s chief programming officer and co-president said, “Today’s speaker announcement is a fantastic milestone for the 2023 event and spotlights four additional Keynotes and numerous Featured Speakers, including influential icons and up and coming innovators.” Forrest added, “We are extremely proud to have assembled a diverse, comprehensive conference program for SXSW, and we can’t wait to share it with our community in March.”

See the full list of newly announced keynote and featured speakers below.

Keynote Speakers include:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer and author; Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios

José Andrés, chef and humanitarian

New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert; Will Hodgkinson, rock-critic

Margo Price, singer-songwriter; Angie Martoccio, Rolling Stone associate managing editor

Tilda Swinton, Academy Award winning actress; Eugene Hernandez, director of Sundance film festival

Featured Speakers include:

Mary Barra, General Motors Chair and CEO; Kyle Vogt, Twitch Co-founder

Aliah Berman,TBWA Chief Diversity Officer; Tarana Burke, founder of #MeToo movement

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Hello Bello Co-founders; Erica Buxton, Hello Bello CEO

JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation CEO; Pam Fletcher, Delta Air Lines Chief Sustainability Officer

Conny Braams, Unilever Chief Digital and Commerical Officer; Michael Kassan, MediaLink CEO; President Worldwide Advertising at Netflix, Jeremi Gorman; Delta Air Lines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Tim Mapes

Greg Brockman, OpenAI Co-founder and President; Laurie Segall, Dot Dot Dot Media CEO and founder

Jennifer M. Granholm, United States Secretary of Energy

Bill Gurley, partner at Benchmark; Tim Ferriss, author and podcast host of “The Tim Ferriss Show”

Chelsea Handler, comedian, television host; Jen Psaki, MSNBC host, former White House

Press Secretary

Press Secretary Ben Lamm, Colossal CEO, Co-founder

Chelsea Manning, activist, network security expert, author

Peanut Butter Wolf, Stones Throw Records founder; DJ J.ROCC

William Shatner, actor, writer, producer, director

Chloe Targett-Adams, Global Director of Race Promotion for Formula 1

Prior to this announcement, SXSW revealed that Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert will join Katie Couric in a conversation.

(Pictured: Tilda Swinton, Jen Psaki and William Shatner)