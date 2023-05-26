×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Justine Triet on Bending the Codes of a Courtroom Drama With her Cannes Palme d’Or Contender ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ Bought by Neon

‘How to Have Sex’ Wins Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes Film Festival

John C. Reilly and his fellow have selected the buzzy British debut as the best film in the festival's second-most prestigious competition.

How to Have Sex
MUBI

One night before the winners in the Cannes Film Festival’s main Competition are announced, the festival’s second-most prestigious awards ceremony has concluded, with British director Molly Manning Walker’s debut feature “How to Have Sex” taking the Un Certain Regard Award. Jury president John C. Reilly made the announcement, with his fellow jurors Paula Beer, Davy Chou, Alice Winocour and Émilie Dequenne. Full story to come.

Full list of winners below:

Un Certain Regard Prize: “How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: “Hounds,” Kamal Lazraq

Best Director: “The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: “Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: “The Buriti Flower,” João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: “Omen,” Baloji

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad