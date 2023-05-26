‘How to Have Sex’ Wins Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes Film Festival

One night before the winners in the Cannes Film Festival’s main Competition are announced, the festival’s second-most prestigious awards ceremony has concluded, with British director Molly Manning Walker’s debut feature “How to Have Sex” taking the Un Certain Regard Award. Jury president John C. Reilly made the announcement, with his fellow jurors Paula Beer, Davy Chou, Alice Winocour and Émilie Dequenne. Full story to come.

Full list of winners below:

Un Certain Regard Prize: “How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: “Hounds,” Kamal Lazraq

Best Director: “The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: “Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: “The Buriti Flower,” João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: “Omen,” Baloji