Tribeca Festival Names Subject Matter Documentary Grant Winners ‘Breaking the News’ and ‘Every Body’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Subject Matter, the nonprofit organization that supports social issue documentary films and other nonprofits, announced that its second annual round of grantees have been awarded a total of $100,000.

Subject Matter and Tribeca Festival unveiled that Tribeca’s Documentary Film Program’s “Breaking the News” and “Every Body” have both been awarded $25,000 grants. The documentaries’ corresponding nonprofits, The 19th* nonprofit with “Breaking the News” and interACT nonprofit with “Every Body,” have also received $25,000 grants.

Subject Matter will present “Breaking the News” and “Every Body” at the Tribeca Festival in an effort to raise awareness and support for the selected nonprofits.

“Breaking the News” follows a group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists who launch a news startup for those who have been excluded from mainstream coverage. Directed by Heather Courtney, Princess A. Hairston and Chelsea Hernandez, “Breaking the News” was produced by Diane Quon, Courtney, Hairston and Hernandez.

The 19th* will be the organizational grant recipient that works to assist in supporting news outlets’ coverage of voting rights, reproductive health and LGBTQ+ rights as the 2024 election cycle approaches.

The second documentary recipient, “Every Body,” explores the lives of three intersex people, each who “emerged from childhoods marked by secrecy and non-consensual surgeries to come out as their full, authentic, joyous selves,” reads the official logline. The film is directed by Julie Cohen and Tommy Nguyen and Molly O’Brien produced.

The second nonprofit, interACT, will receive $25,000 to support its Youth Leadership Program, which provides support for the next generation of young intersex leaders.

“By inviting audience members to join us in raising funds to support interACT’s Youth Leadership Program, tied to the screening of ‘Every Body,’ and The 19th’s coverage of voting rights, reproductive health and LGBTQ+ rights, tied to ‘Breaking the News,’ we aim to create an impactful and hopeful moment in response to the stories, while shining a light on the people working towards solutions,” said Colleen Hammond, Subject Matter’s co-executive director.

“’Every Body’ and ‘Breaking the News’ both bring to light important social justice issues through spirited storytelling and showcase some of the courageous people working towards solutions,” added Tribeca programmer Jose Rodriguez.

Subject Matter launched in July 2022, spearheaded by former Tribeca Film Institute leaders David Earls and Colleen Hammond, and has awarded $120,000 in grants to four documentaries.

Subject Matter is collaborating with Tribeca Festival to sell VIP Z Passes as a fundraiser for their year-round work, which are available here.