Sundance Film Festival Will Continue Hybrid Format in 2024 While Creating ‘Festive’ In-Person Event

Festival Director Eugene Hernandez has released a letter letting the public know what to expect from the 40th Sundance Film Festival. The upcoming festival, which will take place Jan. 18–28 in Park City, Utah, will be Hernandez’s first time serving as festival director.

The programming will include over 90 feature films and over 40 short films. The festival slate is currently in the process of being curated, with the early submission deadline for features approaching on Aug. 11 and the late submission deadline in September.

Hernandez also acknowledged the current struggles faced by artists right now amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“This is also a challenging moment as artists fight for a more equitable entertainment industry. We’re more passionate than ever about the importance of celebrating and protecting fiercely independent voices; finding, nurturing and supporting a diverse roster of art and artists; as well as spotlighting work that can entertain us while it challenges and moves us,” he wrote.

“As we plan for next year, it has been invigorating and inspiring to reflect on the history of this great festival and dig in with colleagues to shape a sustainable vision for the future that builds and embraces audiences from all walks of life,” he continued.

Continuing in the tradition of recent iterations of the festival that adapted to the challenges of the pandemic, film screenings will be offered both in person and online, with an emphasis on creating a “festive and formative in-person” experience in Park City. In-person premieres will take place in Park City at the Eccles Theater, Egyptian Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre, Redstone Cinemas, and Prospector Square Theatre, and private events will be held at The Park. Beginning Jan. 25, at-home screenings will be available for the films in the festival’s five competition categories.

Hernandez concluded the letter by reflecting on the significance of the festival. “In the midst of yet another moment of evolution, we believe deeply in the vital impact of independent filmmaking, discovery, and the enduring power of festivals as a bridge between audiences and artists.”