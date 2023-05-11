Sundance Film Festival Announces Dates and Opens Submissions for 2024

It’s official: Sundance Film Festival 2024 is set to take place in-person (and online) on Jan. 18-28, returning to Park City, Utah to commemorate its 40th anniversary of celebrating independent storytelling on the screen. Submissions are open as of May 11, with deadlines for consideration contingent upon project categories.

This year, Sundance was held in-person for the first time since 2020, bringing along with it a wide array of programming. The Grand Jury awarded prizes to films “A Thousand and One” in the U.S. Dramatic category, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” (U.S. Documentary), “The Eternal Memory” (World Cinema Documentary), and “Scrapper” (World Cinema Dramatic).

“Kokomo City” won the Next Innovator Award. The documentary explores the lives of four Black transgender sex-workers as they share their stories through intimate and candid interviews.

Joana Vicente, CEO of Sundance Institute, said at this year’s festival, “The artists that comprise the 2023 Sundance Film Festival have demonstrated a sense of urgency and dedication to excellence in independent film. Today’s award winners highlight our programs’ most impressive achievements in the current moment of cinematic arts. I hope you will join me in congratulating our winners, as well as thanking all artists across sections for sharing their stories with the Sundance community.”

From July 6-9, Sundance will bring a taste of Park City to the U.K. with the 10th edition of Sundance Film Festival: London. The festival will kick off with this year’s World Cinema Grand Jury prize winner “Scrapper” by Charlotte Regan, and close with A24’s “You Hurt My Feelings” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Also featured in the London program are Gregg Araki’s “Mysterious Skin” and the newly-restored “Doom Generation.”