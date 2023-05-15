SCAD Savannah Film Festival Debuts SAVFF LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition 

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will debut the SAVFF LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition during this year’s festival which runs from Oct. 21 to 28.

The competition will broaden available resources for rising queer filmmakers through mentorship and exposure. Each filmmaker will have access to networking and educational opportunities throughout the duration of the competition.

SCAD is currently accepting submissions via FilmFreeway for the competition. Directors, writers and producers who identify as LGBTQ+ are eligible to apply.

Per the official terms, “films should be under 40 minutes in length and represent excellence in storytelling and execution. Submitted films can be in narrative or documentary formats, reflecting unique insight into LGBTQ+ themes, issues, or ideas. The film’s content should embody a personal connection to the subject and showcase the filmmaker’s artistic approach to visual storytelling.”

Amazon Studios will sponsor the short film competition, donating a total of $10,000 for the jury-awarded Best Overall Film and $5,000 for an Audience Award.

“At Amazon Studios we have long prioritized amplifying underrepresented voices; it is part of the equity work we are committed to doing,” said Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEIA for Amazon Studios and Prime Video. “We recognize the joy, complexity and power of LGBTQIA+ storytelling and we are thrilled to support these filmmakers through our collaboration with SCAD.”

“We are grateful that Amazon Studios has joined us to help move the needle on this very critical issue,” said SCAD Savannah Film Festival executive director Christina Routhier. “This competition and its mentorship effect can help the next generation of LGBTQ+ storytellers achieve new creative and professional goals and build sustainable careers, and we hope to inspire other institutions and festivals to follow our lead with similar dedicated programs.”