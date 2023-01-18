Santa Barbara International Film Festival Unveils 2023 Programming

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced plans Wednesday for 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres spanning a total of 43 countries throughout the 11-day event.
“At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” said SBIFF executive director Roger Durling. “At SBIFF, with the 38th edition, our marching orders are clear, to celebrate movies and to nurture and exalt the film community, the artists as well as the cinephiles. It’s a great slate with 43 countries represented.”
The festival starts Feb. 8 with the world premiere of “Miranda’s Victim” from director-producer Michelle Danner. The period piece is set in the year 1963 and documents the true story of Patricia “Trish” Weir (Abigal Breslin), who attempts to put her abuser behind bars after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted at 18 years old.
Director Chandler Levack’s “I Like Movies” will close out the festival with its U.S. premiere on Feb. 18. Isaiah Lehtinen stars in the feature as Lawrence Kweller, a 17-year-old introvert and lover of cinema who befriends the manager of a video store.
Academy Award frontrunners and performers like Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Kerry Condon, Danielle Deadwyler, Nina Hoss, Stephanie Hsu, Jeremy Pope, Ke Huy Quan, Jeremy Strong and Colin Farrell are set to receive tribute awards during the festival at the Arlington Theatre. The awards schedule is available for viewing on the SBIFF website. More honorees will be announced leading up to the event.
Another award will be presented to a dramatic film at the festival that aligns with the mission of the Anti-Defamation League “to secure justice and fair treatment for all.”
SBIFF also announced the implementation of an all-new International Directors Panel at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 with free admission. Three other panels will return to the historic Arlington Theatre this year: the Writers Panel at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11; the Women’s Panel at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11; and the Producers Panel at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Other highlights of SBIFF 2023 include educational programs like the Film Studies Program for undergraduate film students, the 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting and Filmmaking Mentorship and Competition for high school and college filmmakers, Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies for kids in grades four through six and free filmmaker seminars at Tamsen Gallery.
For a complete lineup of films screening at the event, visit the SBIFF website or app. For a list of features premiering at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, see below.
World Premiere Feature Films
21 Miles in Malibu
Directed by Nic Davis
United States
American Outlaws
Directed by Sean McEwen
United States
Bringing Back Our Wetland
Directed by Michael Love
United States
Bullets
Directed by Peter Pontikis
Sweden
Call Me Dancer
Directed by Leslie Shampaine, Pip Gilmour
United States
Commitment to Life
Directed by Jeffrey Schwarz
United States
Dancing with Mom
Directed by Trish Neufeld
Canada
The Dirty Divide
Directed by Paul Freedman
United States
Dr. Tony Fauci
Directed by Mark Mannucci
United States
Full Circle
Directed by Josh Berman
United States
Go On, Be Brave
Directed by Miriam McSpadden, Brian Beckman
United States
Grace Point
Directed by Rory Karpf
United States
The Harvest
Directed by Caylee So
United States
HELEN|BELIEVE
Directed by Dylan Mulick
United States
The House Band
Directed by Laura Brownson
United States
Ibiza Blue (La corriente)
Directed by Jesús Lloveras
Spain
Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection
Directed by Randy Martin
United States
Killing Me Softly With His Songs
Directed by Danny Gold
United States
The Legend of MexMan
Directed by Josh Polon
United States
Miranda’s Victim
Directed by Michelle Danner
United States
Rachel Hendrix
Directed by Victor Nuñez
United States
Rachel’s Farm
Directed by Rachel Ward
Australia
The Right to Read
Directed by Jenny Mackenzie
United States
Samichay, in Search of Happiness (Samichay, en busca de la felicidad)
Directed by Mauricio Franco Tosso
Peru
The Team (El equipo)
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
United States
Tove’s Room (Toves værelse)
Directed by Martin Zandvliet
Denmark
Vishniac
Directed by Laura Bialis
United States
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
Wade in the Water: A Journey Into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture
Directed by David Mesfin
United States
U.S. Premiere Feature Films
Alam
Directed by Firas Khoury
Palestine
Autobiography
Directed by Makbul Mubarak
Indonesia
Baby Ruby
Directed by Bess Wohl
United States
A Bit of Light
Directed by Stephen Moyer
United Kingdom
Black Mambas
Directed by Lena Karbe
Germany
Bones of Crows
Directed by Marie Clements
Canada
Bread and Salt (Chleb i sól)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Poland
A Bunch of Amateurs
Directed by Kim Hopkins
United Kingdom
The Chambermaid (Sluzka)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Slovakia
Coyote (Le coyote)
Directed by Katherine Jerkovic
Canada
Daughter of Rage (La hija de todas las rabias)
Directed by Laura Baumeister
Nicaragua
Dear Memories
Directed by Nahuel Lopez
Germany
Everybody Wants to Be Loved (Alle wollen geliebt werden)
Directed by Katharina Woll
Germany
Exodus
Directed by Abbe Hassan
Sweden
Fathers & Mothers (Fædre og mødre)
Directed by Paprika Steen
Denmark
Filip
Directed by Michał Kwiecinski
Poland
The Hotel (Lu guan)
Directed by Wáng Xiăoshuài
Chinese Hong Kong
How is Katia? (Yak Tam Katia?)
Directed by Christina Tynkevych
Ukraine
I Like Movies
Directed by Chandler Levack
United States
Into My Name (Nel mio nome)
Directed by Nicolò Bassetti
Italy
Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman (Jane Campion, la femme cinéma)
Directed by Julie Bertuccelli
France
La jauría
Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Colombia
Lakelands
Directed by Robert Higgins, Patrick McGivney
Ireland
Leila’s Brothers
Directed by Saeed Roustaee
Iran
A Letter from Helga (Svar við bréfi Helgu)
Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir
Iceland
Lyra
Directed by Alison Millar
Ireland
Maestro(s)
Directed by Bruno Chiche
France
A Man (Aru otoko)
Directed by Kei Ishikawa
Japan
Manuela
Directed by Clara Cullen
United States
My Name is Happy
Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak
United Kingdom
The Nannies (Les femmes du square)
Directed by Julien Rambaldi
France
Narcosis
Directed by Martijn de Jong
Netherlands
North Circular
Directed by Luke McManus
Ireland
The Other Widow (Pilegesh)
Directed by Ma’ayan Rypp
Israel
Pinto
Directed by Narges Abyar
Iran
Red Shoes (Zapatos rojos)
Directed by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Mexico
Retreat (Réduit)
Directed by Leon Schwitter
Switzerland
Sanaa
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria
India
Savoy
Directed by Zohar Wagner
Israel
Second Act (Andra akten)
Directed by Mårten Klingberg
Sweden
Semret
Directed by Caterina Mona
Switzerland
The Sixth Child (Le sixième enfant)
Directed by Léopold Legrand
France
Stay With Us (Reste un peu)
Directed by Gad Elmaleh
France
Stellar (Ananghoonska)
Directed by Darlene Naponse
Canada
Summerlight And Then Comes The Night (Sumarljós og svo kemur nóttin)
Directed by Elfar Aðalsteins
Iceland
T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets
Directed by Sophie Fiennes
United Kingdom
The Taste of Apples is Red (Ta’am al tufah, ahmar)
Directed by Ehab Tarabieh
Israel
Three Nights A Week (Trois nuits par semaine)
Directed by Florent Gouëlou
France
Traces (Tragovi)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Croatia
Valeria is Getting Married (Valeria mithatenet)
Directed by Michal Vinik
Israel
The Volunteer (La voluntaria)
Directed by Nely Reguera
Spain
Wild Flowers (Girasoles silvestres)
Directed by Jaime Rosales
Spain
Woman at Sea (Grand marin)
Directed by Dinara Drukarova
Iceland
The Young Arsonists
Directed by Sheila Pye
Canada